Cricket How Many Runs will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli score in Australia ODIs? AI makes Prediction By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 8:46 [IST]

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both returning to India's ODI team for the Australia series, are expected to play significant roles with the bat.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's return to the India ODI squad against Australia is a major talking point, especially given their recent retirements from Tests and T20Is and the five-month gap since their last competitive cricket after IPL 2025.

Both are now effectively one-format specialists, focusing solely on ODIs, and this series will be a crucial test of their readiness, form, and relevance in the squad as India moves to a new leadership cycle under Shubman Gill.

We asked AI for a prediction of their performance in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, and here's what it has come up with.

Rohit Sharma AI Predicted Runs

Rohit Sharma has a stellar record in Australia ODIs, scoring 1328 runs in 30 matches, averaging over 53. He has also notched up 5 ODI centuries down under, and bats with a strike rate of around 90.

It can be expected that, in a three-match series, Rohit could make between 130 and 160 runs if he plays all games and maintains form.

The veteran will touch the milestone of his 500th India appearance in Sydney in the 3rd ODI, if he plays all the matches of the series.

Virat Kohli AI Predicted Runs

Virat Kohli has 1327 runs in 29 ODIs in Australia at an average near 51. He has scored 5 centuries and 6 half-centuries down under, and made 218 runs in the Champions Trophy across five matches, including a century and a fifty.

As we asked AI, Kohli is predicted to score between 140 and 175 runs in the series if he avoids injury and plays all three matches.

India ODI Squad vs Australia

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal.