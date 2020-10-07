How Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians survived Archer bouncer, UAE heat to make match-winning fifty

Despite that hit and oppressive heat in the UAE, Surya remained till the end of the innings, something that pleased him no end.

"I am feeling much better now," Surya said referring to the Archer beamer that felled him.

Coming back to his half-century, Surya said he was confident of turning a modest run in the IPL 2020 sooner than later. "I felt it was coming in this game. The last few games I was just finding ways to get out. I believed in myself and just tried to bat till the end. I think the added responsibility they've given me right now - not pressure, they've just told me to express myself," he said.

There was one shot that stood out in Surya's innings, a scoop off Archer over wicketkeeper's head for a six that earned him a pat from batting partner Hardik Pandya. Surya said he was practicing some shots in the lockdown period.

"This lockdown helped me with some of my shots. Most importantly the thing that satisfies me is the team winning. I knew three wickets were down when I came to the crease, and I needed to bat till the end," he said.