Cricket How will BCCI pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg during Women's World Cup? Report reveals Massive Event

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will pay its respects to renowned Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg during the opening ceremony of the upcoming Women's World Cup in Guwahati on September 30.

Garg, one of Assam's most beloved musicians, tragically lost his life in a scuba diving accident in Singapore earlier this month. He was 52 and is survived by his wife, fashion designer Garima Saikia Garg.

Known for his evergreen Assamese songs, Bollywood playback contributions, and work as a composer and filmmaker, Zubeen held an unparalleled place in Assam's cultural landscape and his sudden demise has left the state in shock and mourning.

"There is a huge grief and tragic situation prevailing in Assam, following Zubeen's death. Keeping in consonance with that situation, and as a person who deserves some respect, the Assam Cricket Association and the BCCI will have a tribute programme during the opening ceremony. This will be our respect and tribute to Zubeen," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying by Circbuzz.

How will BCCI tribute Zubeen Garg?

The opening game of the marquee tournament will see co-hosts India taking on Sri Lanka. According to Saikia, the tribute to Garg will last for around 40 minutes and is being spoken of as one of the biggest homages ever extended by the cricketing fraternity to a cultural personality. Popular singer Shreya Ghoshal will also perform on the occasion, presenting a medley of Bollywood songs along with the tournament's official anthem, Bring it Home.

Reflecting on the cricketing prospects, Saikia expressed optimism about India's chances of breaking their ICC trophy drought in women's cricket this time.

"It was a very keenly contested series, which Australia won by 2-1. But India played extremely well. Australia are a very good team, but India are catching up. And till now, India have not won any ICC women's trophy, so this is a big opportunity for the team to do well," he added.

Guwahati and the entire Assam have been in mourning since Zubeen's untimely demise. The entire state was in tears as the singer was cremated recently, and Guwahati has now the opportunity to unite and sing his songs, as it shall forever alive in this part of the world.