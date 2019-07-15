I could be the most hated father in New Zealand, says dad of Ben Stokes

Gerard and his wife Deb, are based in Christchurch, but the Stokes family shifted to England after he accpeted a rugby league coaching contract in Cumbria and then 12-year-old Ben too joined them in Enagland and he began his cricket career in England..

"I've had one or two say I'm probably the most hated father in New Zealand. That was pretty tongue-in-cheek, I hope it was anyway," he told to 1 News jokingly.

Gerard admitted he had mixed feelings about the World Cup final result. Gerard said he enjoyed the success of his son Ben but felt disappointed that New Zealand could not win the trophy.

"I really am disappointed for the Black Caps; it's such a shame someone had to walk away without the trophy. Hand on heart, I am overjoyed for Ben and the team, but I am still a New Zealand supporter," he said,

Gerard was happy with Ben's performance and was satisfied to see him batting till the very end i.e the super over.

"I don't think they would have been able to hold him back. He's was obviously fatigued but he's pretty fit at the moment and all the hard work has paid off," he said.