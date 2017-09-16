I don't play for hundreds, says Virat Kohli

Chennai, September 16: Indian skipper Virat Kohli said he never plays to achieve the three-figure mark.

Kohli said he only tries to finish the game for India and in that process he manages to score hundred.

Kohli already has 30 ODI centuries in just 186 matches.

"I don't play for the three-figure mark that's why I end up crossing it more times because I am not thinking about it," Kohli said ahead of the first ODI against Australia at the Chepauk on Sunday (September 17).

"I don't put myself under pressure in terms of achieving a landmark. For me what's most important is to win the game for the team. Even if I am 98 not out I don't mind, even if I am 99 not out I don't mind as long as we win the game.

"In that process things end up happening because you want to stay till the end and if there is enough on the board you end up achieving those landmarks," he said.

Most number of ODI hundreds

Sachin Tendulkar: 49 from 463 matches

Virat Kohli: 30 from 194 matches

Ricky Ponting: 30 from 375 matches

Sanath Jayasuriya: 28 from 445 matches

Hashim Amla: 25 from 156 matches