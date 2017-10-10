Jason Behrendorff revels in Australia heroics, says I've worked at putting on a brave face

Guwahati, Oct 10: Jason Behrendorff says he has been working at "putting on a brave face" to keep his composure after starring in Australia's Twenty20 battering of India on Tuesday.

The left-arm seamer became the first Australian to take four wickets in a T20 innings against India as the hosts were all out for a measly 118 in Guwahati, eventually finishing with figures of 4-21.

Moises Henriques then smashed a 46-ball 62 as Australia wrapped up an eight-wicket victory to level the three-match series at 1-1.

It was just Behrendorff's second international appearance and he was delighted to contribute, saying: "It's not too often I get in front of the cameras. It's something I've got to work on. It was nice to get one over on debut, but obviously we lost then.

"It's something I've been working hard at, putting on a brave face out there and not looking nervous.

"India are a very class team, it's nice to take wickets up front and give the team a good start. It's an honour to play for my country and looking forward to doing it again."

David Warner, captain in the absence of the injured Steve Smith, added: "Dorff bowling there, taking four-for in his first real spell - really fantastic. He's got the height, the bounce and the swing. He was really fantastic."

India skipper Virat Kohli conceded that his side did not bat nearly well enough and accepted Australia were worthy winners.

"It's not the performance we wished for. Australia were much better on the day," he said.

"I don't think we were good enough with the bat. The wicket was sticking to start. It was difficult for them as well, but after the dew set in, they got away."

