I want to play in any tournament where KKR has a team: Sunil Narine

By Pti
New Delhi, May 26: West Indian off-spinner Sunil Narine on Tuesday said Kolkata Knight Riders is like a "family" to him and he would be willing to play for any team in the world that is owned by the franchise.

Narine, who turned 32 on Tuesday, has been playing for KKR since 2012 and has represented the Trinbago Knight Riders, a Carribean Premier League team owned by KKR's parent company.

"Any tournament around the globe where Knight Riders have a team, I'd wanna be a part of it. It's not about the money or the friendships, it's like a family to me," Narine said on the Twitter handle of KKR.

"The way they welcome you in India, with arms wide open. It's like they already know you as a human being - what you don't like, what you like. They try to make you comfortable. Every year, when I am leaving for India (for the IPL), it's like I am leaving for my second home."

Narine said playing in IPL is the closest to playing at home for him. "The closest thing to feeling at home playing in the CPL is the IPL. I am missing the excitement of the IPL, the fans, the loved ones watching you perform," he said.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 22:53 [IST]
