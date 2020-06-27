Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I was very, very hurt when I was dropped after Pakistan series: Viswanath

By Pti

Bengaluru, June 27: Yesteryear stylish batsman Gundappa Viswanath on Saturday revealed that he was "very, very hurt" after his distinguished career came to an abrupt end following a poor Test series against Pakistan in 1982-83.

Along with Sunil Gavaskar, he was one of the mainstays of the Indian batting line-up through the 1970s, playing some fine knocks against the best pace attacks of that era.

However, a poor outing in a six-Test series against Pakistan cut short his career as he was dropped for the tour of the West Indies and subsequently could not make it to the 1983 World Cup squad.

"I was very, very hurt when I was dropped. At that time, in all three times (innings) I took wrong decisions. It is part of the game. But in that (situation) in two innings, if I had scored well, they would not have removed me," Viswanath said on Star Sports 1 Kannada show Diggajara Danthakathe.

"Kapil's captaincy was not announced but it was almost known to everyone."

Known for his legendary square cuts and flicks, Viswanath, the first superstar batsman from Karnataka to play for India, played a pivotal role in the state's Ranji Trophy triumphs.

He quickly rose from domestic to international cricket because of his batting prowess. He came to the limelight under the captaincy of Erapalli Prasanna for Karnataka and under Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi for India.

"Thanks to Prasanna who pushed for me initially. It helped me play for the state. Pataudi was playing for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy. As a part of the Karnataka team, we had to play against him. He (Pataudi) saw me closely there.

"For a match playing for President's XI, New Zealand had come in 1968 and I got a chance to play. Chandu Borde was the captain and we had a good partnership," he said.

"He (Chandu Borde) recommended me to Pataudi and that's how I came into prominence much earlier than what I expected," the 71-year-old Viswanath recalled.

He scored a century on debut against Australia in Kanpur in 1969, the first of the 14 hundreds he would go on to score during an illustrious career spanning over 14 years while fetching 6000 runs.

More INDIAN CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATH 3 - 1 MLL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 19:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue