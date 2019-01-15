ICC appoints Sawhney as new CEO

Sawhney - a former CEO of Singapore Sports Hub and managing director of ESPN Star Sports - will join world cricket's governing body next month and succeed David Richardson in July.

Richardson, who has held his position since 2012, confirmed last July that he would step down when his contract expires after the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, who led the process of appointing Richardson's successor, said in a media release: "I am delighted to confirm Manu's appointment. He brings 22 years of outstanding commercial experience to the ICC and will lead the delivery of our new global growth strategy for the game.

"Our search produced a host of excellent candidates from around the world, but Manu stood out as the man to work with our members and take cricket forward.

"He has proven success in a number of leadership roles in both sport and broadcasting. He is a strategic thinker and understands the cricket landscape and its complexities.

"The decision of the nominations committee to recommend Manu to the board was a unanimous one and I and my fellow directors are looking forward to working with him."

Sawhney added: "It is a great privilege and responsibility to serve the global cricket community as CEO of the ICC. The sport has more than a billion fans and an ambitious growth strategy so it is a very exciting time to lead the organisation.

"I’d like to thank the ICC board for giving me this opportunity and look forward to working with them, our members, the team and ICC's incredible partners and cricketers around the world to propel the sport forward into a period of significant and sustained global growth in the coming years."