ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Hardik Pandya is the most talented player in Team India, says Virender Sehwag

By
New Delhi, May 15: Former India cricketer and explosive opener Virender Sehwag believes all-rounder Hardik Pandya has talent unmatched by any other player in the Indian cricket team.

According to the Nawab of Najafgarh, the Baroda cricketer has become irreplaceable in the Indian side in the recent times with his all-round skills.

Hardik has played a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians' record fourth title triumph in the IPL recently, coming into the lucrative T20 league after enduring a tumultuous phase following sexist remarks during a chat show.

Hardik Pandya targets World Cup glory

Having served the ensuing ban, the star all-rounder pummelled 402 runs in 15 innings in the IPL at a staggering strike rate of 191.42, and a highest score of 91.

"There is no one even closer to Hardik Pandya's talent with both bat and ball. If there was someone even closer to him, the three-dimensional players picked by BCCI, were even closer to him, Pandya would not have made it back into the team," Sehwag told 'Cricketnext' website.

Hardik is part of the 15-man Indian squad for the upcoming World Cup and is expected to leave his mark on the showpiece with his exploits. Along with India teammate KL Rahul, Hardik was flown back from Australia after the duo made some controversial remarks on the chat show, 'Koffee with Karan' earlier this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
