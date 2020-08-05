Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC looking for a bio-security manager for Women's 50-over World Cup in New Zealand

By Pti

New Delhi, Aug 5: The fate of next year's women's 50-over World Cup might still be uncertain but the International Cricket Council (ICC) is already looking for a bio-security manager to implement the COVID-19 protocols during the showpiece scheduled to be held in New Zealand.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the ICC is "looking for a biosecurity manager for the women's 50-over World Cup" which is slated to be held from February 6 to March 7 next year.

"Biosecurity protocols have already been drawn up by the World Cup's organising committee, in consultation with the ICC, New Zealand Cricket, and the New Zealand government. It's understood that the role of the biosecurity manager would be to implement those," the report said.

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chairman Greg Barclay had said that the decision on the fate of the Women's World Cup will be taken in the next two weeks after the ICC last month postponed the men's T20 World Cup in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ICC will meet on Friday to discuss this and other ICC events. The qualifiers of the event have also been postponed indefinitely from July in Sri Lanka because of the health crisis.

More ICC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: PAK 139/2 (49.0 vs ENG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 23:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue