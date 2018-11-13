ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah maintain top spot in latest rankings

New Delhi, Nov 13: India batting mainstay Virat Kohli and bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah have maintained their top spot in the latest ODI Rankings released by the ICC after the conclusion of three-match one-day series' between Pakistan-New Zealand and Australia-South Africa.

New Zealand middle-order batsman Ross Taylor attained his career-best rankings as he jumped to the third spot in the rankings for batsmen. The right-handed batsman made 80+ scores in the first and second ODIs played in UAE.

Taylor had a fine time in Abu Dhabi, scoring 80 in the first ODI win, and then 86* in the defeat in the second game as the series ended 1-1 following the abandonment in Dubai in the third game. That took Taylor past Joe Root and Babar Azam to No.3. He's now only behind Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma - who is ranked second.

"It's obviously nice to achieve a high ranking, but at the same time I hope there're a few more runs left in me," Taylor was quoted by ICC as saying.

More changes within the top 10 of batsmen following the completion of the series between Australia and South Africa and Pakistan and New Zealand included Faf du Plessis moving up three spots to No.7 and both Kane Williamson and Quinton de Kock dropping two spots, but still staying in the top 10 - Williamson at No.9 and de Kock at No.10, said the ICC release.

Just below them, moving up six spots to No.11, is Fakhar Zaman, the Pakistan opener who hit 1, 88 and 65 in the three ODIs against New Zealand. It's a career-high position for him too.

However, there is no change in the top three as far as the bowlers' rankings is concerned. Jasprit Bumrah has maintained his place the at top of the table followed by Rashid Khan and Indian chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

Kagiso Rabada is now in the top five, at No.4, after picking up seven wickets in the series in Australia while leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Adil Rashid climbed three places to end up joint-fifth.

Imran Tahir has dropped out of the top 10, but moving up are Shadab Khan (up 16 spots to No.24), Lockie Ferguson (up 31 spots to No.42) and Lungi Ngidi (up 19 spots to No.43).

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the 18-year-old Pakistan pacer, who picked up nine wickets in the series against New Zealand, gained a remarkable 66 spots to get to No.118, just outside the top 100.

Following are the top 5 ICC ODI batsmen and bowlers (As on Nov 13, 2018):

1. Virat Kohli Virat Kohli - 899 points Kohli was in a sensational form in the ODI series against West Indies. The 30-year-old cricketer slammed three consecutive tons in that series. 2. Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma - 871 points The Mumbaikar was also in superb form against the Windies. Rohit slammed two big centuries in the 5-match ODI series. He's the only batsman in the ODI history to score 150+ totals on seven occasions. 3. Ross Taylor Ross Taylor - 808 points Taylor had a fine time in Abu Dhabi, scoring 80 in the first ODI win, and then 86* in the defeat in the second game as the series ended 1-1 following the abandonment in Dubai in the third game. 4. Joe Root Joe Root - 807 points The England middle-order batsman has scored 946 runs in 2018 so far. The right-handed batsman has had a good year in the limited-overs so far. He has slammed 3 centuries and 5 fifties in 2018 and averages 59.12. 5. Babar Azam Babar Azam - 802 points The talented Pakistan batsman has scored 509 runs in the year 2018 at an average of 36.35. 1. Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah - 841 points - in ODI bowlers rankings The India pacer has been in sublime form in the year 2018 as well. 2. Rashid Khan Rashid Khan - 788 points The Afghan leg-spinner has been in phenomenal form in the year 2018 and performed well against every opponent he's played against. He has picked up 48 wickets from 20 games in the year so far. 3. Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav - 723 points The chinaman from India has been in exceptional form in 2018. In 19 ODIs he has picked up 45 wickets. 4. Kagiso Rabada Kagiso Rabada - 702 points Kagiso Rabada is now in the top five, at No.4, after picking up seven wickets in the series in Australia. 5. Yuzvendra Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal - 683 points The wrist-spinner from India has picked up 18 wickets from 13 games he's played in 2018.