ICC Player of the Month awards: Hasan Ali, Jayawickrama, Mushfiqur Rahim in the race

Among the men nominees, all players are from the subcontinent - Hasan Ali of Pakistan, Praveen Jayawickrama of Sri Lanka, Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh.

In the month of May, Hasan Ali played two Tests against Zimbabwe where he took a total of 14 wickets and landed a spot in ICC POTM nominees. From Sri Lanka's camp, debutant Jayawickrama played one Test against Bangladesh, where he took a total of 11 wickets at 16.11. He bowled Sri Lanka to victory in the second Test against Bangladesh with the best match figures by any Sri Lankan bowler on Test debut.

Mushfiqur of Bangladesh played one Test and three ODIs against Sri Lanka. He helped Bangladesh win their first ODI series against Sri Lanka by scoring 125 in the second ODI.

ICC Women's Player of the Month Nominees for May are Kathryn Bryce (Scotland), Gaby Lewis (Ireland), Leah Paul (Ireland). All-rounder Bryce is the first player from Scotland, male, or female, to make it to the top 10 of the batting or bowling lists in the ICC Player Rankings released recently.

She played four T20Is against Ireland where she scored 96 runs and took 5 wickets with an economy rate of 4.76. Gaby also played four T20Is against Scotland where she scored 116 runs at 29.00 with a strike rate of 116.00. She became the leading run-scorer in the series between Ireland and Scotland, with innings of 47 in the second match and 49 in the fourth.

Gaby's compatriot Leah took 9 wickets at 4.44 with an economy rate of 4.44 against Scotland and became the leading wicket-taker in the T20I series between Ireland and Scotland.