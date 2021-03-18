ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India likely to play T20I series at home against South Africa, New Zealand

The BCCI is now trying to address this anomaly by scheduling a T20I series against South Africa and New Zealand ahead of the T20 World Cup. As per the existing schedule, the Indian players will travel to England for the World Test Championship final against the Kiwis, starting on June 18, and then for the five-match Test series against England after the IPL 2021, scheduled for a May 30 final.

India will play in the Asia Cup thereafter and then will return home for the T20 World Cup. Now, India could play T20I series against the Proteas and NZ ahead of the T20 World Cup so that Indian players can have a real-time experience of the format ahead of the global event.

India also have to compensate for the cancelled series against South Africa in early 2020 because of the Covid 19. But the BCCI is yet to work out the modalities for both the series as they are in touch with SA and NZ cricket boards regarding this.

India are currently engaged in a five-match T20I series against England at home and the hosts are trailing 1-2. England, the No 1 T20I side in the world, has beaten India in the first and third match to gain the lead. The fourth T20I, to be played on Thursday (March 18) at Ahmedabad, is a crucial one as a win is mandatory for India to avoid a rare series defeat at home.

England too will be eager a series win after going down 1-3 in the Test series.