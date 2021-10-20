ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Pakistan: Sania Mirza to stay away from social media

Sania explained the rationale behind her decision by posting a clip on her Instagram account where she has attributed it to toxicity.

Sania Mirza had recently won her first WTA title of the season with China's Shuai Zhang as the duo beat Kaitlyn Christian and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe 6-3-6-2, in the women's doubles final at the Ostrava Open in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Sania Mirza wins Ostrava Open doubles title

Veteran all-rounder Malik was initially left out of Pakistan's 15-member squad for the ICC T20 Wolrd Cup 2021.

However, he was called up as a last-minute replacement for the injured Sohaib Maqsood.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Shoaib Malik replaces injured Maqsood

Malik had captained the Pakistan in the inugural T20 World Cup held at South Africa in 2007 and was a part of the side that lifted the trophy in England in 2009.

Malik has very often credited Mirza for reviving his career which was at crossroads at some point of time.

"At times you are not able to talk and share your thoughts or feelings with someone in the team and I am lucky to have Sania. She gives me that required cushion where I can discuss things with her at a sportsman's level and get good advice," Malik had said in the past.

The titanic clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday is the latest in the series of the old rivalry between the neighbouring countries.

For the records, India have never lost to Pakistan in any format of ICC events.

T20 World Cup, El Clasico, F1, MotoGP: The Super Sunday is here again!

The 39-year-old Malik, who has called it quits from other two formats is a big hit in T20 franchise leagues all over the world.

With political tension between India and Pakistan continuing, there has been even calls for the match to be called off.

However many sports legends including badminton great Prakash Padukone have spoken about the need to go ahead with the match.

Indo-Pak World Cup clash should go ahead: Prakash Padukone

"I personally feel sports should not be mixed with politics and it should go ahead, that is my personal opinion, whether it happens or not, I am no authority, I am nobody to comment," Padukone said on the sidelines of an event at the National Sports Club of India in Mumbai recently.