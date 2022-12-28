ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer make massive improvement in the latest rankings

Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer were the two heroes for India in the 2nd test against Bangladesh. Ashwin and Iyer rescued India from troubled waters in the run chase against Bangladesh with a 71-run partnership, that helped India to get over the line.

And the duo have been awarded with some decent gains in the ranking column.

Ravichandran Ashwin Latest ICC Test Rankings:

Ravichandran Ashwin has moved up one slot and is now joint-fourth in the bowlers' rankings. He is tied with teammate Jasprit Bumrah. His brilliant batting against Bangladesh has moved him 3 positions up in the batting rankings as well, as the player is now 84th ranked batter in the globe.

Ashwin also gained seven rating points in the all-rounder category. He is ranked second in the all-rounder category with 343 rating points, as Ravindra Jadeja leads the chart with 369 points.

Shreyas Iyer Latest ICC Test Rankings:

Shreyas Iyer was by far India's most consistent batter in the Bangladesh series. He scored 86 and 87 across two matches and then scored a crucial unbeaten 29 in the run chase. His batting plaudits have earned him a major leap in the ranking chart. Iyer has jumped ten places to 16th in the latest rankings. This is his personal best in the career as the crafty player finished the year with the most runs for India across all formats.

Umesh Yadav makes a big leap:

Umesh Yadav has also gained five places to 33rd position in the bowler rankings. The pacer finished the second test with 5 wickets to his name and hit some hefty blows with the willow.

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara slip:

Virat Kohli has slipped two places in the rankings as he is now 14th (previously 12th) among the Test batters. Cheteshwar Pujara also slipped three places to 19th despite scoring a hundred in the series. Pujara was also adjudged as the Player of the Series in the tournament.

Rishabh Pant remains the top-ranked Indian Test batter with his 6th position, while India captain Rohit Sharma (9th) follows the southpaw. Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne is currently the top-ranked Test batter, followed by Pakistan's Babar Azam and fellow Australian Steve Smith.