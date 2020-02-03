ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: India vs Pakistan, Super League Semi-Final 1: Preview, Timings, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

Four-time World Champions, Team India, have made it to the U-19 World Cup finals on six occasions while Pakistan was crowned the champions twice, but played the finals on five occasions.

How India made it to the semis?

Led by Priyam Garg, India finished at the top of the group A points table with three wins from as many matches. The Boys in Blue had 8 points and a brilliant net run rate of +3.598.

ICC U-19 CWC 2020 Results

India, who are also the defending champions, defeated Australia in the quarter-finals to make it to the semis, while Pakistan colts edged neighbours Afghanistan to make it to the top-four.

How Pakistan made it to the semis?

Pakistan, on the other hand, finished at the second spot in Group C with two wins from three games. One of their matches got washed out due to rain as they ended the group stage with five points and a net run rate of + 2.706.

Top performers for India

Teenage sensation, Yashasvi Jaiswal is India's top run-scorer with 207 runs from 4 innings. The Mumbai-batsman has struck three fifties and scored at a decent strike rate of 82.47.

Ravi Bishnoi is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the group stage with 11 wickets from four games with best figures of 4/5 against Japan. Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh have also done well in the bowling department.

Top performers for Pakistan

As for Pakistan, Mohammad Haris has been the top scorer with 110 runs from just two innings. Abbas Afridi and Mohammad Amir Khan have performed well with the ball with 9 and 7 wickets respectively.

How will the pitch behave?

The pitch at Senwes Park has aided the team batting first as the side batting first in three out of four games have crossed the 230-run mark. However, chasing the target has been difficult here. Hence, both the teams would be looking to bat first after winning the toss and test the opposition after setting a decent total on the board.

Timings & TV Channels:

The match starts at 1:30 PM IST. The match will be aired live on Star Sports 3.

Live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Priyam Garg (c), Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhruv Chand Jurel (wk), Divyansh Saxena, Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Shubhang Hegde, Siddhesh Veer, Sushant Mishra, Tilak Varma, Vidyadhar Patil, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Pakistan: Rohail Nazir (c) (wk), Aamir Ali Thaheem, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Amir Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Fahad Munir, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Hurraira, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Muhammad Shahzad, Muhammad Waseem, Qasim Akram, Tahir Hussain.