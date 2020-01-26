Cricket
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: England earn first win; South Africa enter quarterfinals

By Pti
England secured their first win in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 (Image Courtesy: CWC Twitter)
Kimberley (South Africa), January 26: England notched up an eight-wicket victory over Nigeria for their first win in the final Group D game of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Kimberley on Saturday (January 25).

All-rounder George Hill, playing his first game of the tournament, finished with figures of 4 for 12 to help England bowl Nigeria out for only 58 in 27.5 overs.

England chased down the target with opener Sam Young finishing the game off with a six, racing to 64 for two in just 11 overs.

Nigeria had opted to bat first, but the England seamers reduced them to 19 for 3 early before bowling them out cheaply. Off-spinner Hamidullah Qadri also took four wickets.

South Africa won under the Duckworth/Lewis method
In another Group D match at Bloemfontein, South Africa defeated the United Arab Emirates by 23 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method to book a quarterfinal date with Bangladesh.

In a Group A game at Potchefstroom, Japan slumped to 43 all out against Sri Lanka.

In a match reduced to 22 overs a side, Sri Lanka chose to bowl, and needed only 18.3 overs to run through Japan's line-up, and 8.3 overs to complete their chase.

Four days after being bowled out for 41 by India, none of the Japan batsmen got into double figures.

Zimbabwe beat Scotland by eight wickets in a Group C encounter which was reduced to 42 overs a side due to rain.

Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 10:06 [IST]
