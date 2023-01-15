ICC U19 Women's T20 WC: Bangladesh send strong signal beating pre-tournament favourites Australia in opener

With their convincing win over pre-tournament favourites, the young Tigeresses give an early indication of their title credentials and signalled others to take them lightly at their own peril.

Tigresses cause an early upset

After winning the toss, Australia posted a competitive total of 130/5 after recovering from two early setbacks. Ella Hayward (35 from 39) and Claire Moore (52 from 51) steadied the ship with their partnership of 76 runs after Disha Biswas (2/25) had removed both of the openers cheaply.

In reply, Bangladesh took the fight to the opposition with a strong top-order performance from Dilara Akter (40 from 42) and Afia Prottasha (24 from 22). Though Chloe Ainsworth (2/9) brought Australia back into the game, Sumaiya Akter (31 from 25) ensured that her side crossed the line with seven wickets in hand as Bangladesh reached their target with 13 balls still remaining.

Bangladesh had entered the tournament in fine form after strong performances in the warm-up matches. But this landmark and deserved victory over Australia is an early indication that the U19 Women's T20 World Cup is going to be wide open.

They might not have caught the fancy of many neutrals before the tournament began, but they have hit the right notes ever since they arrived at South African shores.

Bangladesh U19 girls form before World Cup

Bangladesh's tournament preparation began with an impressive win over tournament hosts South Africa in a warm-up fixture on January 9, which they won by seven runs (DLS method).

Right-arm medium-pace opening bowler Marufa Akter took a match-winning 3/13 in the encounter, rattling the South Africa lower order to restrict the side to 98/9. And Akter was again one of the protagonists in the win over Australia with 2/29 which accounted for Ella Hayward and Lucy Hamilton.

Bangladesh returned with an even bigger scalp on January 12 when they defeated India in their second warm-up fixture. After scoring 121/7, they managed to hold India to 118/3 in their allotted overs. Leading Bangladesh's charge was Shorna Akter (78 from 48), who also played an able supporting act (23 from 18) in the group match against Australia.

The seven-wicket win over pre-tournament favourites Australia completes the set, making it three wins from three since they arrived in South Africa, all coming against teams with higher rankings in senior women's cricket. Such form marks the Tigresses out as serious contenders going forward in this competition.