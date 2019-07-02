ICC WC 2019: India vs Bangladesh: Ton-up Rohit, Bumrah-Hardik star with ball as India enter semis - As it happened

Birmingham, July 1: Rohit Sharma slammed a sensational ton and Jasprit Bumrah once again delivered with the ball as India defeated a spirited Bangladesh side by 28 runs and became the second team after Australia to qualify in the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Having set a target of 315 for Bangladesh to chase, Bumrah grabbed a brilliant four-for and Hardik Pandya picked up three crucial wickets of Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, and Shakib Al Hasan to push their opponents on the back foot in a big run chase.

However, Bangladesh showed great fighting skills as their lower-order showed tremendous fightback to force India fight hard for the win. Sabbir Rahman (36) and Mohammed Saifuddin (51*) looked to give India a scare in the final overs before Bumrah once again rattled the lower-order and helped his team clinch a win.

Rohit Sharma was awarded the man of the match for his fourth century of the tournament and entered his name the record books.

With this win, India sealed the last-four berth and will be looking to keep the winning momentum and fine tune their batting line-up when they take on Sri Lanka in the final match of the group stage.

Here's how the match between India and Bangladesh panned out: