ICC WC 2019: India vs Bangladesh: Ton-up Rohit, Bumrah-Hardik star with ball as India enter semis - As it happened

Birmingham, July 1: Rohit Sharma slammed a sensational ton and Jasprit Bumrah once again delivered with the ball as India defeated a spirited Bangladesh side by 28 runs and became the second team after Australia to qualify in the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Having set a target of 315 for Bangladesh to chase, Bumrah grabbed a brilliant four-for and Hardik Pandya picked up three crucial wickets of Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, and Shakib Al Hasan to push their opponents on the back foot in a big run chase.
However, Bangladesh showed great fighting skills as their lower-order showed tremendous fightback to force India fight hard for the win. Sabbir Rahman (36) and Mohammed Saifuddin (51*) looked to give India a scare in the final overs before Bumrah once again rattled the lower-order and helped his team clinch a win.
Rohit Sharma was awarded the man of the match for his fourth century of the tournament and entered his name the record books.
With this win, India sealed the last-four berth and will be looking to keep the winning momentum and fine tune their batting line-up when they take on Sri Lanka in the final match of the group stage.
Here's how the match between India and Bangladesh panned out:
Virat Kohli, the winning skipper: I mean Bangladesh has played some really good cricket in the tournament. They deserve a lot of credit for the fight they put up, even till the last wicket I think they were in the game. We had to work hard for the win but very happy that we saw 'Q' (Qualified) in front of the team in the table now. Another game as an opportunity for us to do the same things we have done so far in the tournament, and I think that will keep us in the frame of mind heading towards the semi-final. And as I said, we are really really happy that we qualified for the semi-final with one more game to go. We experienced that when Hardik put under pressure has come back well in the tournament. He finds a way to contain runs and get you wickets, he's really looking forward to do stuff for the team and that's really helping his cricket. When he comes on to bowl he thinks as a batsman and that helps him to think, think what the batsmen could do.
Mashrafe Mortaza, the losing captain: That was the match we had to win. We couldn't make it but there was some good performances by Mustafizur. One of them had to go on and score 80-90. Bit of luck could have gone our favour. The tournament has been nice, exceptional performance by Shakib and Mushi batted really well right through. A batsman like Rohit Sharma in such form, but it happens in cricket and we cannot blame Tamim for that. We will try to play our best in the last game. They were here supporting us today as well.
Rohit Sharma is named Man of the Match for his brilliant ton. Third MoM for Hitman in WC and he's now just 1 behind Yuvraj Singh (4) for Indians.
I had a great feeling right at the start. The pitch was good to bat on. Initially wanted to take some time and then assess where we go from there. That's how it has been for me at this World Cup. The first game against South Africa the conditions were challenging, so I had to take my time. Against England as well the pitch was two paced and wasn't coming onto the bat as normally I would like to and they used the slower balls really well. But again batting first there is not pressure of the scoreboard. You come out thinking to be positive and that's what I do. I was lucky. Fortune favors the brave. I never think about the short boundary. My game is all about piercing the field and once I am in there the idea is to put pressure on the bowlers. My mantra is whatever has happened in the past, keep it in the past. It is a new day, present day and I don't try to think what has happened. That is very critical from a team's point of view, the guys who are batting well should carry on and get the team to a good total. What has happened today has happened, I need to focus on the next game now.
India enter the WC semi-final for the sixth time.
India have qualified for the semis and Bangladesh are out. Australia had already qualified. The competition for the remaining two spots is now between England, New Zealand and Pakistan.
Bowled!! It's all over!! Boom-Boom Bumrah ends Bangladesh's innings for 286. Mustafizur Rahman is cleaned up for duck. And India win by 28 runs to qualify into the semi-finals.
Bowled! Yorker from Bumrah rattles the middle stump of Rubel Hossain (9). Bangladesh lose their 9th wicket for 286 in 47.5 overs. That reaction from the bowler explains how tensed things are in the Indian camp.
Fifty! Saifuddin hits Bumrah down the ground and gets to his second ODI half-century. Excellent knock this from the left-handed batsman. He's faced just 37 deliveries and hit 9 boundaries.
Bangladesh reach 279/8 in 47 overs. They need 36 more from 18 deliveries. Bangla Tigers have shown tremendous fighting spirit in this game, despite being eight down they are keeping India on tenterhooks.
Four! Saifuddin gets a boundary off Shami. Bangladesh need 37 off 21 balls. Pressure on Shami.
Bangladesh reach 264/8 in 45 overs, they need 51 from 30 deliveries.
Wicket! Mashrafe Mortaza (8) is caught behind by MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar comes back strongly to send the Bangladesh captain back in the pavilion. Bangladesh - 257/8 in 44.2 overs.
SIX!! Mashrafe Mortaza connects it well and sends the ball straight into the stands for a maximum.
Wicket! Sabbir Rahman's grinding knock of 36 comes to an end as Jasprit Bumrah cleans him up with a beauty. Bhuvneshwar created the pressure in the previous over by conceding just 5 and Bumrah complements him by getting the breakthrough. The 64-run stand is finally broken.
50-run partnership between Sabbir and Saifuddin. Bangladesh reach 229/6 in 41 overs. Chahal finishes his spell with 1/50.
28 runs have been conceded by India in the last two overs and Bangladesh reach 219/6 in 39 overs. 40 runs partnership between Shabbir Rahman and Saifuddin.
Wicket! Shakib-Al-Hasan's (66) defiant knock comes to an end as he gives a simple catch to Dinesh Karthik. Hardik Pandya gets his third wicket of the match. The slower one has done the trick for Hardik. Bangladesh - 179/6 in 33.5 overs.
Wicket! Mossadek (3) chops it on to the stumps and Jasprit Bumrah gets a wicket with the help of an off-cutter. First wicket for Bumrah. Bowling consistently well has finally paid off for Bumrah. Bangladesh - 173/5 in 32.2 overs.
India have done well to keep chipping away at the Bangladesh wickets. It will irk them that there hasn't been a large enough partnership to challenge India. Game in favour of India at this stage— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 2, 2019
Wicket! Litton Das (22) mistimes the short-pitched delivery from Hardik Pandya and DK takes a simple catch. Second wicket for Hardik and great comeback from him after getting hit for a maximum. Bangladesh - 162/4 in 29.4 overs.
Fifty! Shakib-Al-Hasan continues his impressive form with the bat as he notches up another fine half-century. This one came off 58 balls. Bangladesh - 147/3 in 28 overs.
Wicket! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes. Mushfiqur Rahim (24) attempts a sweep shot and finds Shami at mid-wicket. Good field placement for India. Bangladesh - 121/3 in 23 overs.
9 runs came from that over bowled by Hardik Pandya and Bangladesh reach 116/2 in 22 overs. The partnership between Shakib and Mushfiqur have added 42 runs between them so far.
Four, Four! Mushfiqur hits Chahal for back-to-back boundaries. He's decided to take on the spinner who's clearly not in the best of his form. Bangladesh get 10 from it and reach 98/2 in 19 overs.
Wicket! Soumya Sarkar (33) gives a simple catch to Virat Kohli at cover. The batsman was dumb-founded having been dismissed in such a fashion. Even Kohli signalled the batsman that he was out this time. Hardik Pandya strikes in his first over. Bangladesh - 74/2 in 15.1 overs.
Soumya goes! He slaps the ball straight into the hands of Virat Kohli off the bowling of Hardik Pandya to depart for 33.
15 overs have been bowled and Bangladesh reach 73/1. Sarkar - 33* | Hasan - 16* are looking to revive Bangladesh after Tamim's departure.
Four! A boundary from Sarkar to end Shami's over. He's got two boundaries in that over and looking to accelerate now. Bangladesh - 69/1 after 14 overs. Shami has conceded 24 runs from his 4 overs and got a wicket. But he's leaking boundaries consistently.
MS Dhoni was out of the field for some time but he's back to his business. Bangladesh - 59/1 after 13 overs.
MS Dhoni is off the field and Rishabh Pant is behind the stumps. India have taken an LBW review against Soumya Sarkar. But the third umpire doesn't find any conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field umpire's decision of inside-edge. India lose their review.
Bangladesh reach 40/1 in 10 overs. India managed to get a wicket in the first powerplay. Shakib - Bangladesh's man in-form - is in the middle.
Wicket! Mohammed Shami draws the first blood for India as he gets rid of Tamim Iqbal (22). The batsman chops it on to his stumps and departs. The ma in-form Shami gets India the first breakthrough. Bangladesh - 39/1 in 9.3 overs.
Four! Soumya Sarkar gets his first boundary as he plays Shami over point region.
After 7 overs, Bangladesh reach 28/0. Tamim - 20* | Sarkar - 7*. They are off to a cautious start but denied India any success.
Four! Third boundary for Tamim as he hits Bhuvneshwar towards the cover region. He's looking in fine touch.
A couple of boundaries from Tamim Iqbal in that over bowled by Bumrah and Bangladesh reach - 9/0 after 2nd over.
Jasprit Bumrah bowls with the second new ball for India. Bhuvneshwar conceded just a single in his first over.
2nd innings: Bangladesh openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal make their way into the middle in the run chase of 315. Indian players are walking into the middle to defend the total. Bhuvneshwar to start with the new ball for India.
KL Rahul on his batting effort today: I am batting well. I am very happy with the way I am starting and again I have said this before, bit disappointing that I can't carry on and get a big hundred. Rohit's doing that consistently. If I could do that as well we could get 340-350 and in a big game 20-30 runs might make a big difference. At this point I really don't know (what I should do differently to get the hundred), it is something I have to figure out in the middle and I am sure it will come to me. For me it is important I keep learning from my mistakes and keep reminding myself what I do right. It will come and it is due. (The surface is) Pretty similar to what we played on a couple of days ago against England. It is really slow. The bowlers have bowled here before and know what lengths to bowl, what pace to bowl and hopefully we will come out and execute our plans.
India's batting in death overs (41-50) in this edition: With Rohit or Kohli batting past 40th over: 59/1(7.5); 116/3; 88/3. With both Rohit & Kohli dismissed before 40th over: 49/4; 82/2; 72/1; 63/5 (today).
India made 314/9 and a below par batting in the last 10 overs -- 63/5. Mustafizur Rahman bowled exceptionally well as he finishes with a five-for.
.@Mustafiz90 becomes the second Bangladeshi bowler to scalp 5-wicket haul (5/59) in World Cup today against India.
India touch 300 in 47.5 overs.
Dinesh Karthik out to Mustafizzur, a simple catch to Mossadek
Good chance for Karthik to make some quick runs and impress in the limited chance
Can Dhoni accelerate here and get some quick runs
But it was a very fine innings that will give a lot of confidence to him and the team management.
Pant out for 48, an uppish sweep off Shakib straight into the hands of Mossadek Hossain
Hardik Pandya out for a duck. India are 237/4
Virat Kohli out for 26, hols out to Rubel Hossain off Muztafizur Rahman. India are 237/3
Out KL Rahul, edged Rubel Hossain to Mushfiqur behind the stumps. Out for 77 and India are 195/2.
KL Rahul is firm and Virat Kohli is the new man, a man who has five fifties on the trot in this WC
Rohit out immediately after 100. A slightly lazy shot off Saumya Sarkar and snatched by Liton Das at mid-off. India are 180/1
Rohit and Rahul is batting so well that Bangladesh are still looking for that first breakthrough
Now, Rohit is the highest run-getter in this WC. Gone past Warner's 516. At present Rohit has 520
500 runs for Rohit Sharma in CWC 2019. He has become the 3rd player to score 500+ runs after Warner & Finch. He is second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to cross 500 runs in a World Cup edition.
500 runs for Rohit Sharma in #CWC19— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 2, 2019
500+ runs by Indians in a single #CWC edition
673 - Sachin Tendulkar in 2003
523 - Sachin Tendulkar in 1996
500*- Rohit Sharma in #CWC2019#IndvBan#BanvInd
50 for KL Rahul. Very important innings for him and second in this WC.
Good start that is
100-run partnership. Going strong and how 💪💪#TeamIndia 101/0 after 17.2 overs
6 by Rahul off Mortaza. He seems to be getting better.
With a 6 and single Rohit Sharma reaches another 50 in the tournament and he is very close to join the 500 runs club along David Warner and Aaron Finch
India are 69/0 after 10 overs, and it is their highest PP score in this World Cup. Shakib is on now.
Rohit has been dropped five times in this world cup and no other batsmen has got that much reprieve
That was a stunning shot. Came down the track and slammed over extra cover for 6. Immense timing from Rohit against Shaifuddin
Dropped and of all the batsmen Rohit Sharma gets a life. He pulled Mustafizur Rahman but a running Tamim Iqbal failed to grab a simple offering.
Rohit Sharma is so good at hitting sixes against the short ball. Five of his six sixes against pace in this tournament have come against bouncers or back of a length bowling.
6 and Rohit is away in style. Pulled Mortaza over that short 59M boundary at square leg
India are opening with Rohit and Rahul and skipper Mortaza is opening the bowling for Bangladesh
Mashrafe Mortaza: Not a bad idea to bowl them against India. We love to win this do-or-die match. We have to play at our best. Mirz is not playing; Rubel is playing. Unfortunately, Mahmudullah isn't playing; Sabbir Rahman comes in.
Virat Kohli: We are gonna bat first. It's a used pitch. In the last game, it was getting slower and slower. Looking at the shorter boundaries, one of wrist spinners - Kuldeep - misses out. Bhuvi comes in. Kedar is not playing and Dinesh Karthik replaces him.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Bhuvneshwar comes in for Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik in for Kedar Jadhav.
India bat first after winning the toss
Toss will take place at 2.30 pm and that's about 40 minutes from now.
Welcome to MyKhel live coverage of India vs Bangladesh match at Edgbaston. A win will assure Kohli's side a berth in the semis while Bangladesh will need a win to stay alive in the tournament. Keep a track here
