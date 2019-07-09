ICC WC 2019: Omission of Shami from playing XI surprises all

But that seemed to have no effect on India's team selection on Tuesday (July 9) for the semfinal against New Zealand here at the Old Trafford. Shami, who was rested for the match against Sri Lanka, did not get a recall for the last four clash, though it was widely expected to have the pacer back in the XI because of his wicket-taking abilities.

Like @SGanguly99, I admit I am surprised by the dropping of Shami. He takes wickets upfront and if you do, the death overs aren't as critical. India batting very deep with Jadeja at 8 but it is a big call to leave out Kuldeep against a team he has done well. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 9, 2019

The decision left even pundits like Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman a bit perplexed. They observed that with the conditions expected to remain overcast for a good part of the day and Shami would have come of use with the new ball.

But Virat Kohli and the think tank decided to effect only one change bringing leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in place of left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. It may also because Shami was expensive in the game against England, especially in the death overs, the team decided to leave him out. And Bhuvi is known for his expertise in the death overs but ironically, he too had gone for some runs against Sri Lanka in the final overs when Angelo Mathews played some big shots against him.