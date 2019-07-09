Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC WC 2019: Omission of Shami from playing XI surprises all

By
Mohammed Shami did not get picked up for semifinal
Mohammed Shami did not get picked up for semifinal

Manchester, July 9: Mohammed Shami has been one of the most successful bowlers in the ICC World Cup 2019, taking 14 wickets from just four matches. And the first three matches produced for him two four-fors, including a hat-trick, and a fifer.

But that seemed to have no effect on India's team selection on Tuesday (July 9) for the semfinal against New Zealand here at the Old Trafford. Shami, who was rested for the match against Sri Lanka, did not get a recall for the last four clash, though it was widely expected to have the pacer back in the XI because of his wicket-taking abilities.

The decision left even pundits like Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman a bit perplexed. They observed that with the conditions expected to remain overcast for a good part of the day and Shami would have come of use with the new ball.

But Virat Kohli and the think tank decided to effect only one change bringing leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in place of left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. It may also because Shami was expensive in the game against England, especially in the death overs, the team decided to leave him out. And Bhuvi is known for his expertise in the death overs but ironically, he too had gone for some runs against Sri Lanka in the final overs when Angelo Mathews played some big shots against him.

More MOHAMMED SHAMI News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
NZL 83/2 (25.0) vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 15:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue