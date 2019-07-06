ICC WC 2019: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli on the verge of breaking big records

1. Eyeing Sangakkara's record

Rohit currently has four hundreds in this World Cup, notching up three-figures against South Africa, Pakistan, England and Bangladesh. He is tied with former Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara, who made four hundreds in the 2015 World Cup. A hundred on Saturday against Lanka can take Rohit into his own zone.

2. Looking to go past Shakib, Tendulkar

Rohit Sharma now has 544 runs in the group stages of a World Cup. The third most after Shakib Al Hasan (606, 2019), Sachin Tendulkar (586, 2003) and Mathew Hayden (580, 2007) are ahead of him at present.

3. Getting over Tendulkar, Hayden

Sachin Tendulkar (673 runs, 2003) and Mathew Hayden (659, 2007) are still ahead of him in the list of highest run-getters in a single World Cup. With 544 runs already in his kitty and two matches at least assured, Rohit can look forward to own the record.

4. Kohli looking to join Tendulkar, Ganguly

Kohli looks to join Tendulkar, GangulyKohli requires five more runs to complete 1000 runs in World Cup matches. Tendulkar leads the list with 2278 runs from 44 innings and Ganguly has 1006 runs 21 innings. Kohli so far has scored five half-centuries in this World Cup, a record that he shares with Steve Smith of Australia.