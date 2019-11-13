ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Katy Perry set to perform in WC final at MCG on International Women's Day

March 8 in 2020 also marks the International Women's Day and Perry will be performing during both the pre-game show and the post-match celebration. The American pop star will be part of what is anticipated to be the biggest women's cricket match of all time.

The final at the MCG, to be played under lights, presents a ground-breaking opportunity to set a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture on the day when equality and women's achievements are celebrated globally.

The current record crowd of 90,185 was set at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final in Pasadena, California.

The ICC's announcement coincides with 100 days-to-go until the start of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, with hosts and defending champions Australia to take on India in a blockbuster opening match at Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday 21 February 2020.

Perry, who has just released her new single 'Harleys In Hawaii', says she's looking forward to heading back to Australia to lead the celebrations. Perry is in India for her upcoming OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai on Saturday (November 16).

"I'm all about celebrating equality and the achievements of women, which naturally happens on a global scale on International Women's Day. It's no coincidence that I said yes to performing live at the women's final on this day.

"I hope to bring a unifying, electric performance playing some of my most empowering songs for the best female cricketers on the planet and some of my greatest fans, as we all unite to support gender equality and empower people to achieve everything that they desire."

Perry has in the past performed at the opening ceremony of cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee CEO, Nick Hockley is excited to welcome Perry to Australia for the event.

"We are seeing incredible momentum in the development of cricket as a sport for women and girls. ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia is a perfectly timed opportunity to accelerate this change.

What better way to celebrate than the T20 World Cup final at the MCG on International Women's Day and who better to lead that celebration than Katy Perry, who is an inspiration to girls and boys across the world."

Perry's appearance at the final will be the singer's only performance during this visit to Australia.