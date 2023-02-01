ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Three India players feature as ICC release Team of the Tournament

The inaugural tournament was held in South Africa and the Indian colts won the tournament in fantastic style, beating England in the final.

And three India players have got their place in the released team of the tournament. Shweta Sehrawat, Shafali Verma and Parshavi Chopra were the Indian players who are in the team.

Apart from them, three English players have been selected, while one player each from Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Australia has been selected in the team. The Pakistani player Anosha Nasir has been selected as the 12th player, while English skipper Grace Scrivens has been selected as the captain.

The ICC Women's #U19T20WorldCup Team of the Tournament is here 👀



How good is this team?! 🤩



More ➡ https://t.co/HaL1j9clB2 pic.twitter.com/1k5tf3Tsmn — ICC (@ICC) January 31, 2023

The India Trio Performances:

Shweta Sehrawat of India finished as the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 297 runs. She batted with an average of 99 and a healthy strike rate of 140. The Indian skipper Shafali Verma was the destroyer in the lineup and amassed 172 runs in the tournament, at a monumental strike rate of 193, the best by miles among the players. India's prized leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra has also made the team as the bowler was the 2nd highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps to her name.

ICC Women's U19 T20 WC Team of the Tournament:

Shweta Sehrawat (India), Grace Scrivens (England) (C), Shafali Verma (India), Georgia Plimmer (New Zealand), Dewmi Vihanga (Sri Lanka), Shrona Akter (Bangladesh), Karabo Meso (South Africa) (WK), Parshavi Chopra (India), Hannah Baker (England), Ellie Anderson (England), Maggie Clark (Australia), Anosha Nasir (Pakistan)