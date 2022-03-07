ICC Women's World Cup 2022: New Zealand sail past Bangladesh by 9 wickets

The match between both these sides was curtailed to 27-overs per side after rain played spoilsport.

Chasing 141, New Zealand openers Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates put on 36 runs inside the first seven overs.

However, Bangladesh got the much-needed breakthrough in the seventh over as Salma Khatun bowled Devine (14) and this brought Amelia Kerr to the middle.

In the end, Bates and Amelia Kerr guided New Zealand to a comfortable nine-wicket win with 42 balls to spare.

Earlier, Amy Satterthwaite returned with three wickets as the White Ferns restricted Bangladesh to 140/8 in the allotted 27 overs.

For Bangladesh, Fargana Hoque topscored as she played a knock of 52 runs off 63 balls.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 140/8 (Fargana Hoque 52, Shamima Sultana 33; Amy Satterthwaite 3-25) lost to New Zealand: 144/1 (Suzie Bates 79*, Amelia Kerr 47*; Salma Khatun 1-34) by 9 wickets.