ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women Take On Australia Women — Which Team Has The Edge?

India's campaign at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has been anything but straightforward. Playing in front of home fans, the hosts endured a rollercoaster group stage - beginning with commanding wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, before stumbling to three consecutive defeats against South Africa, Australia, and England. But when it mattered most, India rose to the occasion.

A record-breaking performance against New Zealand turned their fortunes around. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal delivered twin centuries in a magnificent 212-run opening stand, propelling India to 340/3 - their highest-ever World Cup total - and sealing a place in the semifinals.

The momentum, however, was dampened by a no-result against Bangladesh, which also saw Rawal suffer a tournament-ending injury. Despite the setback, India's confidence remains high as they prepare to face their toughest challenge yet - Australia.

Mandhana has led from the front, amassing 365 runs to top the charts, while Rawal's 308 runs highlighted her consistency before injury struck. In the bowling department, Deepti Sharma has been India's trump card, claiming 15 wickets and maintaining a wicket-taking streak in every match. With Shafali Verma drafted in as Rawal's replacement, India will look for an explosive start to counter Australia's powerful lineup.

Australia, the seven-time champions, have justified their favourites tag with an unbeaten run through the league stage. Whether chasing mammoth totals or defending modest ones, the Aussies have shown their trademark composure. Alyssa Healy's return to form - headlined by a stunning 142 against India in the group stage - and Ashleigh Gardner's clutch performances have underlined their dominance. On the bowling front, Annabel Sutherland (15 wickets) and Alana King (13 wickets, including a record 7/18 against South Africa) have been instrumental.

History favours Australia, who have beaten India in 10 of their last 11 ODIs. Yet, memories of Harmanpreet Kaur's iconic 171* in the 2017 World Cup semifinal still linger. As the two sides prepare to clash once more, India will draw inspiration from that triumph, while Australia will aim to extend their era of supremacy. Expect a fierce contest between India's spin strength and Australia's batting firepower for a place in the final.