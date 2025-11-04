Media-Trained, They Never Did! Ashwin Slams Men's Team As India Women Celebrate World Cup Victory With Legends

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: No Harmanpreet Kaur! Mandhana, Jemimah, Deepti Included In Team Of The Tournament By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 13:53 [IST]

India's triumphant campaign at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has been further celebrated, with three of their standout performers - Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma - earning spots in the Team of the Tournament announced by the ICC.

Surprisingly, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who led India to their maiden title, missed out on selection.

The 12-member squad, chosen by a panel comprising Ian Bishop, Mel Jones, Isa Guha, ICC General Manager Gaurav Saxena, and journalist Estelle Vasudevan, is led by South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, who was also named captain after an exceptional campaign with the bat.

Wolvaardt and Mandhana were the undisputed stars among the openers, finishing as the top two run-getters of the competition. Wolvaardt amassed 571 runs at an average of 71.37, breaking the record for the highest individual tally in a single Women's World Cup, courtesy of back-to-back centuries in the semi-final and final. Mandhana followed closely with 434 runs at 54.25, including a century against New Zealand in the group stage.

At No. 3, Jemimah Rodrigues earned her spot after her unforgettable 127 against Australia* in the semi-final - a knock that propelled India into the title clash. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma, the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets, sealed her inclusion with a match-winning 5 for 39 in the final against South Africa.

Joining Wolvaardt from the Proteas contingent are Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk, both of whom impressed with their all-round consistency. Kapp claimed 12 wickets, including a five-for against England, while De Klerk's unbeaten 84 off 54 balls against India was among the standout innings of the tournament.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Team of the Tournament

Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Annabel Sutherland, Nadine de Klerk, Sidra Nawaz (w), Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt (12th player).

Australia's trio of Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, and Alana King also feature after strong all-round performances, while Sophie Ecclestone and Nat Sciver-Brunt represent England. Pakistan's Sidra Nawaz rounds off the team as wicketkeeper after her sharp glovework throughout the event.

The selection highlights India's dominance in the tournament - and while Harmanpreet Kaur's omission may raise eyebrows, her teammates' inclusion underlines just how impactful India's core players were in their historic title run.