Cricket ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Full List of Female and Male Commentators By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 17:00 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Sep 30: The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, to be played across India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2, promises not just high-quality cricket but also a world-class broadcast experience.

The ICC has unveiled a female-led, star-studded commentary panel alongside a suite of technological innovations that will transform the way fans experience the tournament.

Female-Led Commentary Team with Global Icons

For the first time, the commentary panel is being led by some of the most accomplished women cricketers and broadcasters in the world. Mel Jones, Isa Guha, Stacy-Ann King, and Julia Price will headline the team, joined by former captains Mithali Raj, Sana Mir, Nasser Hussain, and Anjum Chopra.

Adding further star power, ICC men's title winners Aaron Finch, Carlos Brathwaite, and Dinesh Karthik will provide their insights, while globally respected names Ian Bishop, Katey Martin, Natasha Farrant, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, and Russell Arnold add depth to the roster.

Completing the line-up are seasoned broadcasters Natalie Germanos, Alan Wilkins, and Kass Naidoo, along with rising voices Raunak Kapoor and Jatin Sapru.

This diverse team promises to combine sharp technical analysis, storytelling, and cultural perspectives, ensuring that every ball of the World Cup is captured with expertise and flair.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Commentators

Female Commentators Name Country Mel Jones Australia Isa Guha England Stacy-Ann King West Indies Julia Price Australia Mithali Raj India Sana Mir Pakistan Anjum Chopra India Katey Martin New Zealand Natasha Farrant England Natalie Germanos South Africa Kass Naidoo South Africa Male Commentators Name Country Nasser Hussain England Aaron Finch Australia Carlos Brathwaite West Indies Dinesh Karthik India Ian Bishop West Indies Mpumelelo Mbangwa Zimbabwe Russell Arnold Sri Lanka Alan Wilkins Wales Raunak Kapoor India Jatin Sapru India

World-Class Broadcast Production

All matches will be produced live by ICC TV, supported by JioStar as production services partner and NEP for equipment support. Each game will be covered by at least 30 cameras, supported by specialty equipment like drone cameras, buggy cam, high-speed fixed cameras, and Spidercam at select venues.

Innovative broadcast enhancements include:

Decision Review System (DRS): Hawk-Eye's Smart Replay for synchronized multi-angle replays.

Graphics & Analytics: Hawk-Eye Piero graphics for tactical insights, WTVision scoring graphics, and Cricviz-powered deep data analysis.

Player Tracking: Quidich Innovation Labs' Field 360° to visualize fielding positions in real time.

Engaging Content: Pre-match shows, innings interval analysis, post-match wrap-ups, and behind-the-scenes features via the ICC Content Delivery Service.

Mobile-First Coverage: Vertical video production for select games to enhance the digital viewing experience.

Voices from the Commentary Box

Former players expressed their excitement at joining the broadcast team:

Mithali Raj: "It's about celebrating the best in the world and inspiring a new generation of girls who dream of playing cricket."

Mel Jones: "The Women's World Cup has become a showcase of cricket's global growth and momentum."

Nasser Hussain: "Women's cricket has taken giant strides, and this World Cup will show how far it has come."

Raising the Bar for Women's Cricket

With elite commentators, cutting-edge broadcast technology, and engaging storytelling, the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 promises to set a new standard for how women's sport is consumed globally. Fans across the world can expect not just cricket, but a fully immersive experience that celebrates the game's growth and the athletes shaping its future.