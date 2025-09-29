Cricket ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Georgia Voll to Kranti Gaud - Players to Watch By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 19:40 [IST]

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka kicks off Tuesday (September 30) in Guwahati, with eight teams vying for the prestigious title.

Alongside established stars, the tournament promises to showcase a new wave of young talent ready to shine on the world stage. Here are the emerging players to keep an eye on during the event.

Georgia Voll - Australia

At just 22, Georgia Voll has made a rapid impression in ODIs, scoring 173 runs in four matches at an average of 57.66. With a century against India and another for Australia A against England A, Voll's ability to pile on runs makes her a vital cog in Australia's campaign.

Alice Capsey - England

Already an established international at 21, Alice Capsey has played 26 ODIs for England. The all-rounder's domestic form has been superb, highlighted by two fifties and 12 wickets in the Hundred. Her versatility with both bat and ball makes her a key asset for England in subcontinental conditions.

Nishita Akter Nishi - Bangladesh

Nishita Akter Nishi, just 17, burst onto the scene during the U19 Women's World Cup. Known for her sharp off-spin, she already has senior international experience and is poised to play a crucial role for Bangladesh with her ability to turn the ball prodigiously.

Flora Devonshire - New Zealand

Flora Devonshire is set to make her ODI debut in the World Cup. The uncapped all-rounder has already impressed in T20Is with her tidy off-spin, and New Zealand will hope she brings control and breakthroughs in key moments of the tournament.

Eyman Fatima - Pakistan

Pakistan's rising star Eyman Fatima, 20, is yet to play an ODI but has shown great promise in youth competitions. She was the team's leading scorer in the 2023 U19 T20 World Cup and made a confident T20I debut against Ireland. Expect her attacking batting to light up Pakistan's top order.

Dewmi Vihanga - Sri Lanka

All-rounder Dewmi Vihanga has made a strong start to her ODI career, with standout figures of 5/43 against South Africa. With 11 wickets in a Tri Nations series earlier this year, she will be central to Sri Lanka's bowling attack in familiar conditions.

Annerie Dercksen - South Africa

Named the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2024, Annerie Dercksen has been impressive with both bat and ball. Averaging over 36 with the bat and under 28 with the ball, she adds depth to South Africa's middle order and stability to their bowling lineup.

Kranti Gaud - India

India's 22-year-old pacer Kranti Gaud has already etched her name in history with a six-wicket haul in England, joining the likes of Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. With an average of 18.53 in ODIs, Gaud's pace and precision could prove decisive for the hosts on home soil.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is not just about seasoned superstars but also about fresh faces ready to make their mark. From Georgia Voll's batting flair to Kranti Gaud's pace bowling, these youngsters represent the future of women's cricket and will be pivotal to their teams' success in India and Sri Lanka.