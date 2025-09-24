Global Chess League Season 3 Draft: All You Need to Know Ahead of September 26 in Mumbai

Cricket ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: New Zealand Captain Sophie Devine Shares Optimism Sophie Devine shares her excitement for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, focusing on young talent and team fitness to tackle competitive challenges from opponents like Australia and India. By Mykhel Team Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 15:42 [IST]

New Zealand women's cricket captain, Sophie Devine, has expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 squad. She is particularly excited about the young talent emerging within the team. Devine highlighted players like Eden Carson and Izzy Gaze, who have been with the White Ferns for a couple of years and are now stepping up to showcase their skills.

The experienced players are also making significant contributions. Maddy Green has elevated her game, while Brooke Halliday's presence as a left-hander adds complexity for opponents. This blend of youth and experience is expected to be pivotal as New Zealand aims to secure its first title since 2000.

Challenges from Strong Teams

Devine acknowledges that every team presents unique challenges. The defending champions, Australia, will be tough competitors, especially as New Zealand faces them in their opening match. India poses a significant threat at home due to their strong support and deep talent pool. Sri Lanka's home advantage also makes them formidable opponents.

To prepare for these challenges, the New Zealand team has been focusing on acclimatization. They have worked hard on strategies that will be effective in Indian and Sri Lankan conditions. A recent camp in India provided valuable experience for some batters, which is expected to benefit the team greatly.

Preparation and Fitness

A key focus for the squad has been fitness, crucial for handling the conditions they will encounter abroad. Despite training in New Zealand's cold winter, they trust their strength and conditioning efforts will pay off during the tournament.

Playing cricket in India is always special due to the passionate fans. Similarly, Sri Lanka offers a vibrant atmosphere that the team enjoys. These experiences are part of what makes international cricket exciting for players.

Embracing Cultures

The team looks forward to traveling and embracing different cultures both on and off the field. While they aim to enjoy themselves during this journey, their primary goal remains playing excellent cricket and winning over new fans.

Devine's optimism reflects a balanced approach between enjoying the cultural experiences and focusing on their mission to perform well in the tournament.