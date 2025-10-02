Cricket ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Bangladesh Crush Pakistan by Seven Wickets as Rubya Haider Shines on ODI Debut By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 22:19 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Bangladesh handed Pakistan a heavy defeat ahead of their high-profile World Cup clash against India, cruising to a seven-wicket victory in Colombo on Thursday. Rubya Haider Jhelik starred with an unbeaten 54, while Shorna Akter's devastating spell of 5/3 in just 3.3 overs ripped through Pakistan's batting lineup.

The loss exposed serious flaws in Pakistan's preparation, particularly against spin, and will certainly be a concern for captain Fatima Sana ahead of the India showdown. Bangladesh, meanwhile, celebrated their second-ever ODI World Cup win over Pakistan, the first coming back in 2022.

Pakistan's innings began disastrously. Marufa Akter set the tone by dismissing Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin in the very first over, leaving the visitors on the back foot. Muneeba Ali and Rameen Shamim tried to steady the ship with a 42-run partnership, but successive wickets to Nahida Akter dismantled the middle order.

Key players including Aliya Riaz (13), Sidra Nawaz (15), and Fatima Sana (22) failed to capitalize on starts, with the team struggling against the spin-heavy attack. Diana Baig offered some resistance with 16 runs, but Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 129 in 38.3 overs. Apart from Shorna Akter's brilliance, Marufa and Nahida chipped in with two wickets each, applying constant pressure.

Chasing a modest total, Bangladesh started cautiously, scoring just 23 runs in the powerplay, allowing Pakistan a fleeting sense of hope. Baig was effective early on, claiming Fargana Hoque's wicket with minimal runs conceded. However, the momentum shifted once captain Nigar Sultana Joty and debutant Jhelik took charge. Their 62-run partnership not only steadied the chase but also allowed Bangladesh to accelerate.

Jhelik's composed yet aggressive innings included three boundaries off key Pakistan bowlers, helping her reach fifty on debut, while Mostary remained unbeaten on 24 to see Bangladesh home. Pakistan's defensive approach early on and failure to handle spin proved costly, giving Bangladesh a morale-boosting win.

With this result, Bangladesh will carry confidence into their next fixture against England on October 7, while Pakistan faces urgent questions about their batting strategy and preparation ahead of their clash with India.