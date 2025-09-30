Who is Mitchell Starc’s wife Alyssa Healy? Discover the heartwarming journey of these two Aussie cricket stars

Cricket ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details In IND, SL, PAK, BAN & Other Countries By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 1:48 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is set to begin on Tuesday, September 30, with hosts India taking on Sri Lanka in the opening clash at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The tournament, which runs until November 2, will feature eight teams - India, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan and England - battling for the coveted trophy. Defending champions Australia will aim to retain their crown, while the event promises global reach through an extensive broadcast network.

India and South Asia Coverage

For Indian audiences, JioStar will deliver the tournament through Star Sports on television and JioHotstar on digital platforms. The same feed will also reach Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives via JioStar's distribution partners. In addition to English commentary, matches involving India, the semi-finals and the final will be broadcast in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada to cater to regional viewers.

In Sri Lanka, fans can tune in via Maharaja TV's TV1 channel and its digital platform (sirasatv.lk). Bangladesh viewers will follow the action through TSM's T-Sports and Toffee platforms.

Pakistan and Middle East

In Pakistan, coverage will be provided by PTV Sports and TEN Sports, alongside digital streaming on Myco and Tamasha. Across the Middle East and North Africa, e&'s CricLife channel on Starzplay and linear TV will ensure fans don't miss a moment.

Americas and Europe

North American viewers in the USA and Canada can catch every game live on Willow TV, while ESPN will broadcast in the Caribbean and South America, also streaming via the Disney+ app. In the UK, Sky Sports will showcase the competition, with every match available on Sky Sports Cricket and 29 games additionally aired on Sky Sports Main Event.

Australia, New Zealand and Africa

Australian fans will have free access to live coverage on Prime Video, requiring only a basic Amazon account signup. In New Zealand, matches will be shown by Sky TV, both on linear and digital platforms. Meanwhile, SuperSport will handle broadcasts across Sub-Saharan Africa.

South East Asia and Beyond

Supporters in Singapore can watch on StarHub, while Astro Cricket will broadcast in Malaysia and Hong Kong. Coverage in Afghanistan and other remaining territories will be available through ICC.tv, the ICC's dedicated digital streaming service.

With JioStar managing global distribution of the world feed, the ICC aims to take the women's game to a wider audience than ever before, ensuring millions of fans can experience the action live.