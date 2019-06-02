ICC World Cup 2019: 542 fielders, 1835 catches help deliver special match ball to Cardiff Wales Stadium - Watch

The ball was presented to the captains of Sri Lanka and New Zealand after the giant catch relay around the city. 'The Ultimate Delivery' was hosted by ICC Men's Cricket World Cup ambassador, British and Irish Lions and Welsh rugby legend, Shane Williams and covered over 8851 metres. Shane was joined by over 542 fielders from local schools, the Cardiff Devils, Glamorgan Cricket Club, local cricket clubs and travelling cricket supporters and non-cricket fans alike.

It took 1835 throws and catches for the match ball to travel around the city past some of the most iconic city locations. Starting at Cardiff Central Train Station the official match ball went around to the Millennium Stadium, hopped on the water taxi to Cardiff Bay, worked its way through the Urdd Eisteddfod, caught a rickshaw back into town, passed through the arcades, up the High Street, into the Castle and out to Bute Park, crossing the River Taff before making its entrance at Cardiff Wales Stadium.

The #NZvSL match ball completed #TheUltimateDelivery through the streets of Cardiff!#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/2HCxg68zkD — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

On arrival at the Stadium members of the public joined Shane Williams at a celebratory event where they tested their cricket skills with Glamorgan County Cricket Club players, got up close and personal with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy and met their city-wide sporting heroes.

Ten year old Harry Topping-Morris representing Chance to Shine had the honour of presenting the official match ball to Dimuth Karunaratne, captain of Sri Lanka and Kane Williamson, captain of New Zealand in Cardiff Wales Stadium.

Rugby legend, Shane Williams said, "That was a blast! Thanks to the people of Cardiff, the Cricket World Cup has arrived here in style. The atmosphere was brilliant and it was great fun meeting all these people and celebrating this global event being hosted in Wales. The tournament has got off to a great start on and off the pitch - let the matches begin!"