ICC World Cup 2019: Australia appoint Cooley, Griffith as bowling coaches

Griffith has worked his way up the coaching ranks since retiring as a player in 2011. He was appointed the Head Coach of Tasmania in 2017, and has experience working with the Australian team having previously been an Assistant Coach on the 2016 tour of the West Indies.

Previously, Griffith held the position of bowling coach for the Western Warriors, working under Mickey Arthur, before taking on the Assistant Coaching role under Justin Langer. National Cricket Centre Head Coach, Troy Cooley, will take on the role during the away Ashes series.

Cooley was appointed the bowling coach for the Tour of India and the Tour of the UAE. He is no stranger to the conditions the team will face in England, having previously worked as England's bowling coach.

Cricket Australia Interim Executive General Manager, Team Performance, Belinda Clark said Adam and Troy would bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Australian Men's Teams.

"We are pleased to announce Adam and Troy have been appointed Bupa Support Team Assistant Coaches for the World Cup and Ashes Series respectively," Clark said.

"We reached out to the coaches working in Australian Cricket and received expressions of interest from a strong field of candidates and through the process Adam and Troy emerged as the clear standouts for these secondments.

"Adam and Troy have extensive coaching experience, which we believe will help support our players to best prepare and perform in the upcoming campaigns. We would like to thank Cricket Tasmania for releasing Adam for this period.

"At the completion of the World Cup and Ashes Series we'll review the overall coaching structure and assess the best path moving forward based on the upcoming schedule, player needs and team direction under Justin."

Langer, said Troy and Adam are wonderful additions to the Australian Men's Team. "We are fortunate to have Adam join us for the World Cup, and Troy continuing with us for the Ashes Series in England," Langer said.

"I've worked with Adam in the past at the WACA and been pleased with how hard he's worked to establish himself as one of the best young coaches in Australia. While his primary focus will be on preparing our fast bowling group for the physical and mental demands of a World Cup in England, he'll also be a great educator and mentor for our entire squad.

"Troy has been with us for our successful tour of India and the current tour of UAE. He's been a fantastic addition to our coaching team, and brings a great wealth of knowledge, experience and success having coached Australian and England teams in England. His focus will be to prepare our Test bowlers for what's shaping as an exciting Ashes Series in tough English conditions."