ICC World Cup 2019: Bumrah injures right shoulder while fielding

By Pti
Birmingham, July 2: There was another injury scare for India when speedster Jasprit Bumrah hurt his right shoulder while fielding in the deep during India's World Cup encounter against Bangladesh here on Tuesday.

It was the 36th over of Bangladesh's innings and Hardik Pandya was bowling to Sabbir Rahman, who played one off his hips to the deep fine leg region and Bumrah dived to stop the ball and injured his right shoulder in the process. He looked in considerable pain and then left the proceedings with physio Patrick Farhart.

While leaving, he pointed towards his right shoulder to the physio. At that point of time, Bumrah had bowled seven overs with figures of one for 34 that included the wicket of Mosaddek Hossain and 28 dot balls among the 42 delivered. But to the relief of the Indian camp, Bumrah returned to the field before the start of the 42nd over.

Bumrah picked up two wickets at the end to hand India a 28-run victory over Bangladesh and qualify for the semifinals as well.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 23:22 [IST]
