ICC World Cup 2019: England batting is only getting strong; how long till they breach 500-run mark?

On Tuesday, Eoin Morgan's side totalled 397 for 6 against Afghanistan at Old Trafford, bettering their own 386 for 6 made against Bangladesh in Cardiff on June 8.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats

Barring the match against the West Indies in which the Caribbeans were all out for 212 batting first, England have slammed 300-plus scores in all their games - 311 against South Africa; 334 against Pakistan (did batting second but lost); 386 against Bangladesh and 397 against Afghanistan. The graph is only heading north for the Three Lions and a 500-plus score from them will not be surprising.

Morgan's blitz 100 way down the list; check out fastest CWC hundreds

England have the record of the top two team totals in ODIs - 481 against Australia in 2018 and 444 against Pakistan in 2016 and both were made in Southampton. Can England better them in this World Cup?

England's explosive batting line-up: Somebody or the other plays it on a day

The biggest advantage that England have in erecting these run mountains is their ultra-strong batting line-up. There are a number of players in their ranks who can hit the ball clinically. And since they are quite a few (Alex Hales is not even playing in the tournament), England are never short of the service of their batting powerhouse.

This World Cup has already seen as many as five centuries from England (one average in a game) and the ruthless 148 that captain Morgan belted against the Afghans on Tuesday reiterated that when none in that line-up gets a hundred, the captain is there.

Virat Kohli's boys will be under some serious competition at Edgbaston on June 30.