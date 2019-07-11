ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Australia at WC: The father-son cricketer duos from both countries

The two teams, who will renew their Ashes rivalry next month, have had some enthralling history. Both sides have seen father-son duo representing them at the World Cup over the years.

The Broads and the Pringles

For England, Chris Broad and Stuart Broad have represented the country at the cricket World Cup. While Chris, who became a ICC match referee, had played in three matches in the 1987 World Cup on the Pakistan soil against the West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, his son Stuart had played in 10 World Cup games across the 2011 and 2015 editions. They thus form a father-son duo in which both played a World Cup in the sub-continent.

Don and Derek Pringle are another father-son pair though they hadn't played for the same country in the World Cup. Don, who had died in a car crash while returning from a cricket match and was aged just 43 then, had played two ODIs and both were for East Africa in the 1975 World Cup. His son Derek, also a fast bowler, had played in 11 World Cup matches across the 1987 and 1992 editions and had to be content with the runners-up trophy twice. He played in the final of the 1992 edition.

The Marsh family for Australia

For Australia, the Marsh family is one that has World Cuppers across generations. Geoff Marsh, who had opened for Australia for a long time, had played in the 1987 and 1992 editions of the World Cup and appeared in 13 games overall. Geoff's two sons - Shaun and Mitchell - play for Australia but they haven't had too much of a luck at the World Cup. Shaun was playing in his maiden World Cup this year but was ruled out of the tournament after breaking his hand while batting at the nets. He made his debut in 2008 but got to play only two WC matches so far which were against Pakistan and Sri Lanka this year.

Mitchell, on the other hand, didn't get to play for Australia in ODIs since January 2018 but was called up as a cover player for the injured Marcus Stoinis. Mitchell though had played in four WC matches at home in 2015.