ICC World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan hits 17 sixes in an explosive century knock against Afghanistan, shatters world record

|
Morgan bludgeons Afghan bowlers
Morgan's tally of 17 sixes surpassed the previous ODI record of 16 jointly held by AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma, and Chris Gayle, while helping England to a new team record of 25. They had previously set the benchmark with 24 against West Indies in February.
Fourth Fastest WC ton
The left-handed batsman, who came in to bat in the 30th over, raced to his century off just 57 deliveries to notch up fourth fastest ton in the World Cup. He mainly dealt in maximums as he scored 102 runs in sixes.
Morgan, who was dropped on 28, punished every Afghanistan bowler who came in his way as he bludgeoned 148 off just 71 deliveries. He batted at an incredible strike rate of 208.45 to show the might of English batting against an inexperienced Afghan side.
|
Magnificent Morgan on record breaking spree
Eoin Morgan's record-breaking day:
17 - Most sixes by a batsman in an ODI.
Century in 57 balls, 4th fastest in WC history.
Completed 200 sixes in his ODI career
148 - his highest ODI score.
|
Day to forget for Rashid Khan
Meanwhile, star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan was hammered for 110 runs from his 9 overs to claim the unwanted record of claiming the most expensive bowling figures in the World Cup history.
Only Mick Lewis, who returned 0-113 from 10 overs for Australia against South Africa in the famous Johannesburg ODI of 2006, has given up more runs in an ODI.
Morgan amassed 58 runs off 20 deliveries he played against Rashid. He smashed the mystery spinner for 7 sixes and a boundary apart from playing six dot balls.
Rashid's worst outing with ball:
- conceded the most sixes by a bowler in an ODI (11)
- first spinner to concede 100+ runs in an ODI
- most runs conceded in a WC game
- 7 sixes to Morgan, most by a batsman against a bowler in an ODI match.