ICC WC 2019: England beat New Zealand via Super Over in dramatic final to lift maiden title - As it happened

London, July 14: England were crowned World Champions after they beat New Zealand via Super Over in an incredible final, here Sunday (July 14). The match went into a Super Over after both teams ended with same score of 241.

New Zealand scored 241 for eight after opting to bat and hosts England were all out for exact score in the last ball of their innings. In the one-over Eliminator, England scored 15 runs and New Zealand too ended on the same score but the hosts were declared winners since they had scored more boundaries than the Kiwis.

Here's how the match panned out: