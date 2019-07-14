ICC WC 2019: England beat New Zealand via Super Over in dramatic final to lift maiden title - As it happened

London, July 14: England were crowned World Champions after they beat New Zealand via Super Over in an incredible final, here Sunday (July 14). The match went into a Super Over after both teams ended with same score of 241.
New Zealand scored 241 for eight after opting to bat and hosts England were all out for exact score in the last ball of their innings. In the one-over Eliminator, England scored 15 runs and New Zealand too ended on the same score but the hosts were declared winners since they had scored more boundaries than the Kiwis.
Here's how the match panned out:
NZ captain Kane Williamson gets the Player of the Tournament Award!
Man of the Player: Ben Stokes
The winning moment for England.
THE moment #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/c3nflecqBj— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 14, 2019
ENGLAND WIN!! They've defeated NZ in the FINAL via SUPER OVER. The scores were tied in the Super Over as well but the winner gets decided on number of boundaries hit. England had hit more boundaries than NZ.
1! Single on the fifth ball. 2 needed for NZ from 1
2! Quick running between the wickets. NZ need 3 from 2 balls
2! Neesham gets a double. NZ need 5 from 3 balls
SIX!! Neesham flicks Archer for a maximum over mid-wicket. NZ need 7 from 4 balls
2! Neesham gets a double. 3 off 1, NZ need 13 off 5
Wide! Archer starts with a freebie. NZ need 15 from 6 balls
Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham are going to bat for NZ. Archer will bowl.
4! 15 runs came from the 6 deliveries bowled by Boult. New Zealand need 16 from 6 balls. Jofra Archer will bowl for England
4! Ben Stokes slog sweeps Boult and gets a boundary England - 8 off 3
Super Over! Stokes and Buttler walk out to bat. Boult will bowl the most important over in this World Cup for New Zealand.
After seven weeks, 49 matches, 24,050 balls, 22,410 runs and 672 wickets it comes down to a Super Over to decide the World Cup final.
IT'S A TIE!! We are going to have a SUPER OVER IN A WC FINAL. UNBELIEVABLE GAME OF CRICKET
Wicket! Rashid sacrifices his wicket. 2 needed from 1 ball
2+4 (over throw)! England need 3 from 2
Back-to-back dot balls from Boult. 15 needed from 4 balls.
Bowled! Neesham has clean bowled Jofra Archer for duck. England 227/8 in 49 overs. 15 needed from 6 balls. Stokes is on strike.
Bowled him! Archer knocked over for a duck by Neesham. England need 15 from the last over.— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) July 14, 2019
SIX!! Ben Stokes was caught in the deep by Boult but the fielder stepped on the rope. 16 needed from 8 balls.
Wicket! Liam Plunkett (10) hits at long-off fails to clear it and Boult takes a simple catch off Neesham. England - 220/7 in 48.3 overs. Stokes will be on strike.
10 came from that over bowled by Boult. England reach 218/6 in 48 overs. They need 24 from 12 balls.
Ferguson ends his spell with 3/50
England reach 208/6 in 47 overs. They need 34 from 18. England pin hopes with Stokes and Plunkett.
Wicket! Chris Woakes (2) mistimes it and Tom Latham takes a simple catch. Ferguson strikes again. England - 203/6 in 46.1 overs.
England need 46 runs off the last five overs. All eyes on Ben Stokes
Wicket! Jos Buttler (59) lofts it in the air and Tim Southee (sub) takes a stunning catch in the deep. Ferguson strikes. England - 196/5 in 44.5 overs.
FIFTY! Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Jos Buttler notches up a sublime fifty under pressure. Buttler hit a boundary to get to his half-century and he also brings up century stand with Ben Stokes.
England reach 177/4 in 42 overs. Buttler and Stokes have added 91 runs between them and are looking set to take England home in this run chase. They need 65 from 48 balls.
England - 162/4 in 39 overs. Buttler and Stokes are upping the ante in the run chase for England. Their partnership is making New Zealand nervous now.
150 up for England with a double from Stokes. England reach 151/4 in 37.2 overs.
Review Lost! Kane Williamson goes upstairs to review LBW appeal against Buttler. The ball was missing wickets. DRS lost.
After 34 overs, England reach 137/4. They need another 105 runs from 96 balls. Buttler - 23* | Stokes - 29*.
Fifty partnership between Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler for the fifth wicket. They took just 63 deliveries. These two have steadied the ship for England in the run chase.
Kane Williamson introduces spinner Mitchell Santner in the 31st over.
10-2-25-2!!! A wonderful spell from Colin de Grandhomme comes to an end. England - 111/4 in 29 overs.
WHAT. A. SPELL! Colin de Grandhomme steps up! 👀 10-2-25-1 🔥#StatChat from @OptaJim - CDG has the best bowling economy rate (4.2) of any of the 48 bowlers to bowl 40+ overs at the 2019 @cricketworldcup #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/tdvQGWc9IA— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 14, 2019
Four! 100 up for England with a powerful shot down the ground from Ben Stokes. England - 103/4 in 27.2 overs.
Wicket! Morgan (9) plays an uncontrolled shot of Neesham and Lockie Ferguson takes an incredible catch in the deep to end the knock of England skipper. England - 86/4 in 23.1 overs.
What a catch! Lockie Ferguson takes a ripper in the deep to remove Eoin Morgan. England 4-86— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) July 14, 2019
After 23 overs, England are 83/3 against New Zealand. Morgan - 9* | Stokes 5* are present in the middle.
Wicket! Jonny Bairstow's defiant inning comes to an end as he chops it on to the stumps. Lockie Ferguson gets the wicket of set England opener at a crucial time. England - 71/3 in 19.3 overs.
New Zealand get another!— ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2019
It's Lockie Ferguson, inducing an inside-edge off Jonny Bairstow that took off the bails.
England are 71/3, and this one is hard to call now. #WeAreEngland | #CWC19 | #BackTheBlackCaps pic.twitter.com/oqRJ0C4NhH
Wicket! Edged and gone! Joe Root (7) plays an uncharacteristic shot off CdG and perishes. He was struggling from quite some time and eventually lost his concentration. England - 59/2 in 16.3 overs. Game On at Lord's.
Out! Huge wicket for de Grandhomme! Root's frustrations get the better of him and he's caught behind for 7 off 30. 2-59— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) July 14, 2019
Four! Inside-edge. Bairstow gets back-to-back boundaries off Henry and with that comes 50 for England in the 14th over. England - 51/1 after 14 overs.
Opportunity missed! Colin de Grandhomme had an opportunity to get Bairstow out of his own delivery but he put down a simple return catch. England - 39/1 after 11.
DROPPED!— Wide World of Sports (@wwos) July 14, 2019
How big may this be? De Grandhomme creates the error from Bairstow - who is already 18 from 33 - but can't hold on.
Dream debut WC for Bairstow!
Most runs in maiden World Cup— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 14, 2019
510 Jonny Bairstow in 2019*
474 Babar Azam in 2019
461 Rahul Dravid in 1999#CWC19Final
After 8 overs, England are 34/1 as they chase 242. Root - 1* & Bairstow - 14* are present in the middle.
Wicket! Jason Roy (17) nicks Matt Henry and Tom Latham takes an easy catch behind the stumps. The pacer has given the much-needed breakthrough to his team. England - 28/1 in 5.4 overs.
Matt Henry STRIKES! A strong start by both opening bowlers is rewarded with the WICKET of Jason Roy! Fourth stump - takes the edge - super catch coming forward @Tomlatham2! GAME ON, Root in 🏏#BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 14, 2019
Four! Jason Roy was stunned by a yorker from Boult on the previous delivery but he came back strongly to slap a boundary on the very next delivery. England - 12/0 after 2 overs.
2nd Innings: England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are in the middle to begin run chase. Trent Boult starts the proceedings for BlackCaps and he traps Jason Roy in front on the very first delivery. Big appeal, umpire not interested. NZ review but it turns out to 'Umpire's Call'. Brilliant start from the left-arm pacer.
Thats it. NZ made 241 for 8 and England need 242 to become world champions. can they do it? We will know shortly.
De Grandhomme has been worked over by short balls. And finally his torrid stay ends with a tame chip to James Vince (sub) off Woakes.
It was a long hit for 6 by Latham off Wood.
200 up for NZ in the 44th over. How much they can go from here
Plunkett ends his spell with 10-0-42-3. How massive is that
Pacers with most wickets in middle overs in CWC 19: 12 L Fergusson/ M Starc 10 L Plunkett 09 C Morris/ J Neesham/ M Wood
Plunkett picks up his 3rd. A miscue by Neesham went straight to Joe Root. An important breakthrough for England
NZ need few big hits here with only 14 overs remaining. Latham is trying his best --a four off Plunkett and another one off Wood.
150 up for NZ. Neesham hammered a couple of fours off Stokes. They need a substantial effort from Neesham and his partner Tom Latham
It was a good move by Morgan to get Wood back into attack and allow him to use the Lord's slope
Wood gets Taylor leg before.
Either Morgan or Kane do not fall into this category
Most wickets as captain in World Cup history:— Shafqat Nadeem (@cricinfo_record) July 14, 2019
24 Imran Khan
21 Shahid Afridi
18 Wasim Akram
17 Kapil Dev / JO Holder
13 SO Tikolo
12 Shakib Al Hasan
11 RGD Willis
10 Asif Iqbal / ST Jayasuriya.#CWC19 #CWCFinal19 #ENGvNZ
Ben Stokes into attack. As late as the 31st over
Nicholls falls. And it is that man Plunkett again. A delivery that shaped in and took Nicholls' inside edge and crashed onto to stumps.
Good one Kane
Kane Williamson finishes the #CWC19 with 578 runs. As a captain, only Greg Chappell (686 in B&H World Series 1980/81) and Allan Border (590 in B&H World Series 1984/85) have more runs in an ODI series/tournament!#CWC2019#CWC19Final#EngvNZ #EngvsNZ #NZvEng #NZvsEng— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 14, 2019
50 for Nicholls. Fine innings.
Big wicket for England. Williamson done in by cross seam and extra bounce of Plunkett, an easy catch for Buttler behind the wicket. England had to use DRS and Tucker held their appeal
100 up for NZ in 21.2 overs.
The first delivery of the day that exceeded 150 -- 151 kmph by Wood
50 between Nicholls and Williamson came with four by the former off Wood
First hint of spin and leggie Adil Rashid in
DRINKS: NZ are 63/1 in 15 overs. A good beginning.
Straightaway 147 kmph
Mark Wood into attack
Liam Plunkett into attack. Should say NZ have not looked overawed as yet
New Zealand opening partnerships in ICC WC 2019 - 137*, 35, 0, 12, 0, 5, 29, 2, 1 & 29 (last).
England fans are happy. For a good reason too
The review asked for, the long wait, and finally the release 😅— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019
Here's how England's fans celebrated their first breakthrough of the World Cup final.#CWC19 | #CWC19Final | #NZvENG | #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/6l9j30o0x1
Guptill in World Cups 2015: 547 runs; Avg 68.37; SR 104.58; HS 237* - The leading run-getter. 2019: 186 runs; Avg 20.66; SR 84.16; HS 73*
Lovely line by Woakes. The relentless front pad line finally pays off. Guptill is leg before.
6. Lovely shot by Guptill. Ramped Archer over third man.
Early luck going in NZ favour. Nicholls saved from a leg before decision by DRS off Woakes.
Excellent delivery by Archer. Nearly had Guptill who has all squared up
Guptill nurdles one to square off the wicket for 4. He needs some luck here too.
Guptill and Nicholls are opening for NZ
Morgan: It was a 50-50 call. The overheads will lean towards the ball. Whichever side plays better will lift the trophy. Jonny is fully fit, and we're playing the same XI. The strongest part in Edgbaston was our bowling. If we can put our ball in the areas early on today, we are in with a great chance. I'm extremely proud. Everyone has put in the hardwork over the last four years. We have embraced pressure throughout the tournament, and the semi-final epitomized that.
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
NZ win toss and they are batting first
There is a 15-minute delay in toss and first ball. Toss at 2.45 PM IST and match begins at 3.15 pm
Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the ICC WC 2019 final between England and New Zealand. Toss is some 45 minutes away. And the London weather is holding up for now.
