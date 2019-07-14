Cricket

ICC WC 2019: England beat New Zealand via Super Over in dramatic final to lift maiden title - As it happened

By

London, July 14: England were crowned World Champions after they beat New Zealand via Super Over in an incredible final, here Sunday (July 14). The match went into a Super Over after both teams ended with same score of 241.

New Zealand scored 241 for eight after opting to bat and hosts England were all out for exact score in the last ball of their innings. In the one-over Eliminator, England scored 15 runs and New Zealand too ended on the same score but the hosts were declared winners since they had scored more boundaries than the Kiwis.

Here's how the match panned out:

12:27 am

NZ captain Kane Williamson gets the Player of the Tournament Award!

12:26 am

Man of the Player: Ben Stokes

12:09 am

The winning moment for England.

12:00 am

ENGLAND WIN!! They've defeated NZ in the FINAL via SUPER OVER. The scores were tied in the Super Over as well but the winner gets decided on number of boundaries hit. England had hit more boundaries than NZ.

11:58 pm

1! Single on the fifth ball. 2 needed for NZ from 1

11:57 pm

2! Quick running between the wickets. NZ need 3 from 2 balls

11:56 pm

2! Neesham gets a double. NZ need 5 from 3 balls

11:55 pm

SIX!! Neesham flicks Archer for a maximum over mid-wicket. NZ need 7 from 4 balls

11:54 pm

2! Neesham gets a double. 3 off 1, NZ need 13 off 5

11:54 pm

Wide! Archer starts with a freebie. NZ need 15 from 6 balls

11:53 pm

Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham are going to bat for NZ. Archer will bowl.

11:46 pm

4! 15 runs came from the 6 deliveries bowled by Boult. New Zealand need 16 from 6 balls. Jofra Archer will bowl for England

11:43 pm

4! Ben Stokes slog sweeps Boult and gets a boundary England - 8 off 3

11:41 pm

Super Over! Stokes and Buttler walk out to bat. Boult will bowl the most important over in this World Cup for New Zealand.

11:34 pm

After seven weeks, 49 matches, 24,050 balls, 22,410 runs and 672 wickets it comes down to a Super Over to decide the World Cup final.

11:31 pm

IT'S A TIE!! We are going to have a SUPER OVER IN A WC FINAL. UNBELIEVABLE GAME OF CRICKET

11:29 pm

Wicket! Rashid sacrifices his wicket. 2 needed from 1 ball

11:26 pm

2+4 (over throw)! England need 3 from 2

11:24 pm

Back-to-back dot balls from Boult. 15 needed from 4 balls.

11:22 pm

Bowled! Neesham has clean bowled Jofra Archer for duck. England 227/8 in 49 overs. 15 needed from 6 balls. Stokes is on strike.

11:20 pm

SIX!! Ben Stokes was caught in the deep by Boult but the fielder stepped on the rope. 16 needed from 8 balls.

11:19 pm

Wicket! Liam Plunkett (10) hits at long-off fails to clear it and Boult takes a simple catch off Neesham. England - 220/7 in 48.3 overs. Stokes will be on strike.

11:15 pm

10 came from that over bowled by Boult. England reach 218/6 in 48 overs. They need 24 from 12 balls.

11:10 pm

Ferguson ends his spell with 3/50

11:09 pm

England reach 208/6 in 47 overs. They need 34 from 18. England pin hopes with Stokes and Plunkett.

11:05 pm

Wicket! Chris Woakes (2) mistimes it and Tom Latham takes a simple catch. Ferguson strikes again. England - 203/6 in 46.1 overs.

11:01 pm

England need 46 runs off the last five overs. All eyes on Ben Stokes

10:57 pm

Wicket! Jos Buttler (59) lofts it in the air and Tim Southee (sub) takes a stunning catch in the deep. Ferguson strikes. England - 196/5 in 44.5 overs.

10:51 pm

FIFTY! Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Jos Buttler notches up a sublime fifty under pressure. Buttler hit a boundary to get to his half-century and he also brings up century stand with Ben Stokes.

10:44 pm

England reach 177/4 in 42 overs. Buttler and Stokes have added 91 runs between them and are looking set to take England home in this run chase. They need 65 from 48 balls.

10:28 pm

England - 162/4 in 39 overs. Buttler and Stokes are upping the ante in the run chase for England. Their partnership is making New Zealand nervous now.

10:22 pm

150 up for England with a double from Stokes. England reach 151/4 in 37.2 overs.

10:15 pm

Review Lost! Kane Williamson goes upstairs to review LBW appeal against Buttler. The ball was missing wickets. DRS lost.

10:07 pm

After 34 overs, England reach 137/4. They need another 105 runs from 96 balls. Buttler - 23* | Stokes - 29*.

10:04 pm

Fifty partnership between Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler for the fifth wicket. They took just 63 deliveries. These two have steadied the ship for England in the run chase.

09:51 pm

Kane Williamson introduces spinner Mitchell Santner in the 31st over.

09:46 pm

10-2-25-2!!! A wonderful spell from Colin de Grandhomme comes to an end. England - 111/4 in 29 overs.

09:40 pm

Four! 100 up for England with a powerful shot down the ground from Ben Stokes. England - 103/4 in 27.2 overs.

09:22 pm

Wicket! Morgan (9) plays an uncontrolled shot of Neesham and Lockie Ferguson takes an incredible catch in the deep to end the knock of England skipper. England - 86/4 in 23.1 overs.

09:20 pm

After 23 overs, England are 83/3 against New Zealand. Morgan - 9* | Stokes 5* are present in the middle.

09:05 pm

Wicket! Jonny Bairstow's defiant inning comes to an end as he chops it on to the stumps. Lockie Ferguson gets the wicket of set England opener at a crucial time. England - 71/3 in 19.3 overs.

08:50 pm

Wicket! Edged and gone! Joe Root (7) plays an uncharacteristic shot off CdG and perishes. He was struggling from quite some time and eventually lost his concentration. England - 59/2 in 16.3 overs. Game On at Lord's.

08:38 pm

Four! Inside-edge. Bairstow gets back-to-back boundaries off Henry and with that comes 50 for England in the 14th over. England - 51/1 after 14 overs.

08:28 pm

Opportunity missed! Colin de Grandhomme had an opportunity to get Bairstow out of his own delivery but he put down a simple return catch. England - 39/1 after 11.

08:20 pm

Dream debut WC for Bairstow!

08:17 pm

After 8 overs, England are 34/1 as they chase 242. Root - 1* & Bairstow - 14* are present in the middle.

08:09 pm

Wicket! Jason Roy (17) nicks Matt Henry and Tom Latham takes an easy catch behind the stumps. The pacer has given the much-needed breakthrough to his team. England - 28/1 in 5.4 overs.

07:56 pm

Four! Jason Roy was stunned by a yorker from Boult on the previous delivery but he came back strongly to slap a boundary on the very next delivery. England - 12/0 after 2 overs.

07:50 pm

2nd Innings: England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are in the middle to begin run chase. Trent Boult starts the proceedings for BlackCaps and he traps Jason Roy in front on the very first delivery. Big appeal, umpire not interested. NZ review but it turns out to 'Umpire's Call'. Brilliant start from the left-arm pacer.

07:18 pm

Thats it. NZ made 241 for 8 and England need 242 to become world champions. can they do it? We will know shortly.

06:56 pm

De Grandhomme has been worked over by short balls. And finally his torrid stay ends with a tame chip to James Vince (sub) off Woakes.

06:44 pm

It was a long hit for 6 by Latham off Wood.

06:39 pm

200 up for NZ in the 44th over. How much they can go from here

06:26 pm

Plunkett ends his spell with 10-0-42-3. How massive is that

06:25 pm

Pacers with most wickets in middle overs in CWC 19: 12 L Fergusson/ M Starc 10 L Plunkett 09 C Morris/ J Neesham/ M Wood

06:18 pm

Plunkett picks up his 3rd. A miscue by Neesham went straight to Joe Root. An important breakthrough for England

06:08 pm

NZ need few big hits here with only 14 overs remaining. Latham is trying his best --a four off Plunkett and another one off Wood.

05:58 pm

150 up for NZ. Neesham hammered a couple of fours off Stokes. They need a substantial effort from Neesham and his partner Tom Latham

05:52 pm

It was a good move by Morgan to get Wood back into attack and allow him to use the Lord's slope

05:48 pm

Wood gets Taylor leg before.

05:41 pm

Either Morgan or Kane do not fall into this category

05:33 pm

Ben Stokes into attack. As late as the 31st over

05:21 pm

Nicholls falls. And it is that man Plunkett again. A delivery that shaped in and took Nicholls' inside edge and crashed onto to stumps.

05:17 pm

Good one Kane

05:14 pm

50 for Nicholls. Fine innings.

05:05 pm

Big wicket for England. Williamson done in by cross seam and extra bounce of Plunkett, an easy catch for Buttler behind the wicket. England had to use DRS and Tucker held their appeal

04:55 pm

100 up for NZ in 21.2 overs.

04:43 pm

The first delivery of the day that exceeded 150 -- 151 kmph by Wood

04:43 pm

50 between Nicholls and Williamson came with four by the former off Wood

04:38 pm

First hint of spin and leggie Adil Rashid in

04:26 pm

DRINKS: NZ are 63/1 in 15 overs. A good beginning.

04:22 pm

Straightaway 147 kmph

04:21 pm

Mark Wood into attack

04:10 pm

Liam Plunkett into attack. Should say NZ have not looked overawed as yet

04:00 pm

New Zealand opening partnerships in ICC WC 2019 - 137*, 35, 0, 12, 0, 5, 29, 2, 1 & 29 (last).

03:59 pm

England fans are happy. For a good reason too

03:52 pm

Guptill in World Cups 2015: 547 runs; Avg 68.37; SR 104.58; HS 237* - The leading run-getter. 2019: 186 runs; Avg 20.66; SR 84.16; HS 73*

03:46 pm

Lovely line by Woakes. The relentless front pad line finally pays off. Guptill is leg before.

03:31 pm

6. Lovely shot by Guptill. Ramped Archer over third man.

03:28 pm

Early luck going in NZ favour. Nicholls saved from a leg before decision by DRS off Woakes.

03:25 pm

Excellent delivery by Archer. Nearly had Guptill who has all squared up

03:19 pm

Guptill nurdles one to square off the wicket for 4. He needs some luck here too.

03:13 pm

Guptill and Nicholls are opening for NZ

02:50 pm

Morgan: It was a 50-50 call. The overheads will lean towards the ball. Whichever side plays better will lift the trophy. Jonny is fully fit, and we're playing the same XI. The strongest part in Edgbaston was our bowling. If we can put our ball in the areas early on today, we are in with a great chance. I'm extremely proud. Everyone has put in the hardwork over the last four years. We have embraced pressure throughout the tournament, and the semi-final epitomized that.

02:49 pm

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

02:49 pm

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

02:48 pm

NZ win toss and they are batting first

02:38 pm

There is a 15-minute delay in toss and first ball. Toss at 2.45 PM IST and match begins at 3.15 pm

01:43 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the ICC WC 2019 final between England and New Zealand. Toss is some 45 minutes away. And the London weather is holding up for now.

