ICC World Cup 2019: Iceland Cricket criticised for disrespectful tweet on Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan

By
New Delhi, June 19: Iceland Cricket is facing a severe backlash on Twitter following a disrespectful tweet on start Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The Afghanistan mystery spinner went for some serious hittings by England batsmen during the league match at Old Trafford on Tuesday (June 18).

The 20-year-old bowler leaked 110 runs from 9 overs and ended up becoming the most expensive bowler in the history of the World Cup.

Rashid who has never been hit for more than a couple of sixes in his ODI career was tonked for 11 maximums in the match with seven of them hit by the English captain Morgan alone.

Mocking Rashid's unwanted feat, Iceland Cricket's Twitter handle wrote, "We've just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan's first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG."

Iceland Cricket's Twitter handle has been appreciated in the past for its sarcastic tweets but this one was clearly not in the spirit of the game and cricketers as well as fans criticised it.

This is how Twitterati reacted on social media:

Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 15:02 [IST]
