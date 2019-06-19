ICC World Cup 2019: Iceland Cricket criticised for disrespectful tweet on Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan

The Afghanistan mystery spinner went for some serious hittings by England batsmen during the league match at Old Trafford on Tuesday (June 18).

The 20-year-old bowler leaked 110 runs from 9 overs and ended up becoming the most expensive bowler in the history of the World Cup.

Here are 5 most expensive bowlers in WC

Rashid who has never been hit for more than a couple of sixes in his ODI career was tonked for 11 maximums in the match with seven of them hit by the English captain Morgan alone.

Mocking Rashid's unwanted feat, Iceland Cricket's Twitter handle wrote, "We've just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan's first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG."

Iceland Cricket's Twitter handle has been appreciated in the past for its sarcastic tweets but this one was clearly not in the spirit of the game and cricketers as well as fans criticised it.

This is how Twitterati reacted on social media:

Shocking tweet..clearly hitting below the belt..!! Personally I feel @rashidkhan_19 is going to be a better & complete bowler after yesterday’s ‘stick’..All part of the game.@rashidkhan_19..hold yur chin up..Allah Mehfooz Rakhe..!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) June 19, 2019

Agreed. Setting the bench mark for Leg Spin Bowlers around the world he is... @rashidkhan_19 https://t.co/1lsPXNGjzZ — Ish Sodhi (@ish_sodhi) June 18, 2019

Lack of respect this.... https://t.co/KLcweDIfiX — Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) June 18, 2019

That's cold, Iceland... — Nikhil Murthy (@nmsqr27) June 19, 2019

@rashidkhan_19 has even better record than that. He hit his 100 out of 44. Failure and this struggle will make him stronger. pic.twitter.com/WZ1nmhEsof — Khalid Sultani (@Sultani87K) June 19, 2019