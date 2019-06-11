Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: India, England are top two teams in WC: Misbah

By Pti
misbah

Karachi, June 11: Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday picked India and England as the top two teams in the ongoing World Cup on the basis of their performance.

ICC Cricket World Cup Special Page | Full Schedule

"India and England are the top two teams on paper because of their performances. Then the rest of the teams come," the 45-year-old was quoted as saying on a Pakistani news channel. India have won both their matches against South Africa and Australia so far in the World Cup, while England have two wins from three games.

Misbah, who retired from international cricket two years ago, said that Pakistan, on their day, could pose a huge threat to any team during the 50-over showpiece. "You have one bad day and everything goes wrong. Pakistan will remain a dangerous side to all teams," Pakistan's most successful Test captain said.

Pakistan have played three matches till now. They lost to West Indies but managed to defeat England, while their game against Sri Lanka was washed out due to rain. They will next play Australia in Taunton on Wednesday.

Misbah, who is still active in domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League T20, said the teams comprising specialist pace and spin bowlers have a big advantage at the mega-event. "Unless you have top class proper all-rounders in the side," Misbah added.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 18:34 [IST]
