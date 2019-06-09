Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: India Vs Australia, As it happened: Dhawan powers India to win

By

Shikhar Dhawan hundred powered India
Shikhar Dhawan hundred powered India

London, June 9: India beat Australia comfortably by 36 runs in the ICC World Cup 2019 on Sunday (June 9). Shikhar Dhawan was the pillar with a fluent hundred while bowlers were on the money and defended 352 with ease.

Virat Kohli-led Indian Cricket Team will face in-form Australia at the Oval on Sunday (June 9) in their second ICC World Cup 2019 here at The Oval. Both the teams are fresh from wins in their previous game.

1
43657

While India fought hard to beat South Africa, defending champions Australia saw off a few nervy moments before emerging victors against the West Indies. Australia are comfortably ahead in the head-to-head to record against India in the quadrennial event.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Full Schedule | Points Table

Both the teams are studded with some of the best limited-overs cricketer in the current generation and that makes this clash even more exciting.

If Australia have in-form David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in their ranks, India, on the other hand, would be boasting on the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Japrit Bumrah.

MyKhel brings to you the live updates of the match between Australia and India.

11:18 pm

All over. India beat Australia by 36 runs and move to 3rd in the points table.

11:01 pm

50 for Alex Carey in 25 overs. Good knock but came that late

10:52 pm

This is a very interesting piece.

10:49 pm

Coulter Nile holes out to Kohli off Bumrah and Aussies are 283/7 and the final 5 overs begin.

10:43 pm

Alex Carey is trying his hand here. But can he sustain this?

10:34 pm

Australia have lost three wickets for 6 runs and that has really made their task improbable.

10:29 pm

Another wicket and this time a real big one. Glenn Maxwell. Jadeja take a smart catch off Chahal and he is out for 28 off 14 balls. Aussies hopes might just have ended.

10:24 pm

Another strike by Bhuvi in the same over. Marcus Stoinis was stuck in the crease and failed to negate a ball that skidded in. Out for a duck. Aus are 238/5

10:21 pm

Once again good captaincy by Kohli. Brought back Bhuvi despite being expensive in the last spell and he got rid of Smith. Out for 69 and Aussies are 238/4

10:13 pm

Maxwell is bringing some much needed muscle here 21 off 9 balls and extracted 15 runs in Bhuvi's last over.

10:05 pm

Khawaja gave too much room for and Bumrah found the woodwork. Out for 42 and Aussies are 202/3

09:59 pm

Australia reach 200 in 36 overs.

09:58 pm

Khwaja taking some risks here to get a move on. But a wee bit late, we think here

09:50 pm

50 for Steve Smith off 63 balls. Very good innings but still a long way to go

09:46 pm

Nadal beat Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to lift his 12th French Open and 18th Grand Slam title. Great champion!

09:36 pm

Do some data crunching there

09:33 pm

Meanwhile, across the English channel Rafa Nadal is a few points away from his 12th French Open. Keep an eye there too!

09:29 pm

KL Rahul has been sensational in the field today. First he combined with Chahal to save a total of 4 runs on two occasions and then saved another four of his own.

09:23 pm

The Zing bails row. Here's what Mike Selvey has to say, a former England pacer and now a veteran journalist

09:19 pm

Check that!

09:17 pm

Just as a partnership was building, Chahal came and get rid of Warner. He hit against the wind and perishes to Bhuvneshwar at deep mid-wicket. Out for 56 and Aussies are 134/2

09:13 pm

Australia have not lost too many wickets but they are a bit too slow for comfort in the Aussie dug out.

09:05 pm

Steve Smith and Warner extracts 15 runs off that over by Kedar Jadhav. Much needed

09:02 pm

50 for Davy Warner. It might have been one of the slowest ODI 50 for him. But dressing room applaudes and he acknowledges.

08:54 pm

Bumrah back. Kohli looking for wickets. 100 up for Aussies in 20.1 overs.

08:46 pm

Chahal has come into attack now. Can he do what he did against South Africa?

08:39 pm

The required run rate which was 7+ at the beginning has now tipped over 8 now.

08:32 pm

Cant see any army emblem on Dhoni's gloves.

08:29 pm

Warner nearly chopped Kuldeep on to his stumps. He is struggling big time here. Not the Warner we saw in IPL 2019 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

08:26 pm

That's how Finch got out.

08:24 pm

Bit of hesitation by Finch while running the second and he is out by a good couple of yards. He has been batting well and Aussies are 61/1

08:18 pm

BTW. Dhawan is not on field because of a finger injury. Hope nothing serious there.

08:17 pm

From one chinaman bowler to another. Brotherly affection?

08:12 pm

First hint of spin -- Kuldeep Yadav. Mind it, the Aussies are good players of wrist spin. Off-spin generally leaves them in a tangles.

08:07 pm

First six of Aussies innings -- Finch pulls away Pandya and he followed it up with a four. Some much needed muscle.

08:04 pm

9 overs gone and 29 runs made by the Aussies. They need some power here.

07:57 pm

John Etherige, a veteran journalist from England and works for the The Sun. He has this on the bail row

07:55 pm

More worries for Sri Lanka, if they did not have already enough

07:52 pm

Zalt-attack there

07:49 pm

A rather sedate start by Aussies. Cautious against both Bhuvi and Bumrah.

07:34 pm

"I suppose with the new -- the light-up stumps, the bails seem to be a lot heavier, so it does take a bit of a force." -- That was Australia captain Aaron Finch about the new light up bails.

07:28 pm

Warner fortune. He can try for jackpot tonight.

07:27 pm

Oh what a luck for Warner. Bumrah's delivery crashed onto stumps but not even the bail moved. Luck for Davy.

07:26 pm

The desi charge

07:21 pm

The chase begins. 353 is what Aussies need.

06:59 pm

Shikhar Dhawan - I played it very smartly and calmly. I enjoy playing on this ground and my record in ICC tournaments is pretty good. I'm happy with the century. It's a great total and we are in a good position. I think it's a coincidence (I play well in ICC events). I feel we have enough runs on the board and we've got a good bowling side. I think they'll trouble their batsmen.

06:52 pm

Four! KL Rahul finishes it with a boundary in the mid-wicket area and India post 352/5 in 50 overs. Brilliant combined batting effort from Virat Kohli and his boys in this game. Rohit and Shikhar have them a solid start and the rest of the batsmen capitalised upon the good start. However, India still look 25-30 runs short.

06:50 pm

Wicket! Virat Kohli (82 off 77) too falls in this over as he failed to connect it well. Cummins takes a simple catch in the deep and Stoinis gets another wicket in this over. India - 348/5 in 49.5 overs.

06:46 pm

Wicket! MS Dhoni (27) is caught and bowled by Stoinis. That was a sensational reflex catch and he ends Dhoni's cameo to an end in the final over. India - 338/4 in 49.1 overs.

06:43 pm

6,4,2! MS Dhoni hits Mitchell Starc for 12 runs on the first 3 deliveries. That six hit by Dhoni was just wow

06:39 pm

9 runs came from that Stoinis over. #TeamIndia 325/3 in 48 overs. #ViratKohli - 80* #MSDhoni - 14*

06:36 pm

This is the highest total by any team against Australia in World Cups.

06:35 pm

15 runs came from that Starc over as #TeamIndia reach 316/3 in 47 overs. 18 balls to go in this inning. Dhoni-Kohli into the middle in the death overs.

06:32 pm

Four! MS Dhoni gets off the mark with a boundary.

06:26 pm

Wicket! Hardik Pandya (48 off 27 balls) misses out on a well deserved fifty as he's caught by Aaron Finch at mid-off. Cummins gets a consolation wicket. India - 301/3 in 45.5 overs.

06:25 pm

300 up for India in the 46th over.

06:21 pm

12 runs came from Mitchell Starc's over. Team India reach 293/2 in 45 overs. 5 more overs remaining in this innings.

06:17 pm

14 runs came from that over bowled by Cummins and India reach 281/2 in 44 overs. Hardik Pandya is looking to accelerate the innings. India should be looking to post 320+

06:11 pm

6,4! Pandya welcomes Pat Cummins in style and brings up a 57-run stand with Kohli off 38 deliveries.

06:09 pm

SIX!! Hardik Pandya hits Zampa over mid-wicket for a maximum.

06:06 pm

Four! Hardik Pandya powerfully hits the ball straight down the ground. Nathan Coulter-Nile moved away from the direction of the ball, just on time else he would have been badly hit. India - 257/2 in 42 overs.

06:04 pm

Kohli has recorded his 50th 50 in ODI cricket and his 91st score of 50+, since his debut in August 2008.

05:59 pm

50th ODI half-century from Virat Kohli. The crowd at The Oval applauds the Indian Captain.

05:58 pm

India - 236/2 after 40 overs. With plenty of batting left, they need to explode in the final powerplay.

05:55 pm

Four!! Hardik Pandya pulls Coulter-Nile and gets his first boundary of the innings.

05:47 pm

Dropped! Hardik Pandya edges Coulter-Nile and Alex Carey fails to catch it. The all-rounder could have been dismissed for a duck.

05:45 pm

Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan (117 off 108) skies Mitchell Starc over midwicket, gives Nathan Lyon (sub) a simple catch in the deep. Top innings from the opener comes to an end as he looked to hit a maximum. India - 220/2 after 37 overs.

05:40 pm

Indian fans are having a gala time at The Oval.

05:36 pm

India reach 206/1 after 35 overs. Dhawan - 112* Kohli - 32* are present into the middle with a 79-run stand between them.

05:33 pm

Statistical analysis of Dhawan's knock!

05:32 pm

3 Centuries in 5 innings! Shikhar Dhawan's love affair in ODIs at the Oval continues: 102*, 125, 78, 21, 100* (today).

05:24 pm

CENTURY!!! Gabbar is Back! Shikhar Dhawan completes his 17th ODI century with a single. He took just 95 deliveries to get to the landmark. There's something with Dhawan and ICC tournaments.

05:17 pm

India reach 178/1 after 31 overs against Australia. Dhawan - 97* Kohli - 20*. Fifty-run partnership between these two.

05:02 pm

Four! First boundary comes from Virat Kohli's bat as he attempted a square drive off Pat Cummins. 150 comes for India as well with that boundary in the in 27th over.

04:58 pm

11 runs came from that over bowled by Zampa. Shikhar hit the spinner for two boundaries in that over. Team India 147/1 after 26 overs. Finch as brought Cummins into the attack to get the wickets of Kohli and Dhawan.

04:55 pm

A slight comeback from the Australians in the last 5 overs as they've conceded just 25 runs and got the big wicket of Rohit Sharma #TeamIndia - 136/1 after 25 overs.

04:43 pm

Wicket! Nathan Coulter-Nile draws the first blood for his team as he gets rid of dangerous Rohit Sharma for 57. Good catch from Carey behind the stumps. Rohit is disappointed with his dismissal as he was looking set. India - 127/1 in 22.3 overs.

04:35 pm

India reach 121/0 after 21 overs. This has been a bright start for the Men In Blue.

04:32 pm

50! A boundary from Rohit Sharma's bat and he gets to his 8th ODI fifty against Australia. He's continued his good form after getting an unbeaten ton in the previous match. Captain Virat Kohli applauds his deputy for that half-century.

04:30 pm

4,4! Shikhar Dhawan is looking to accelerate as he hits Stoinis for back-to-back boundaries. India reach 111/0 after 20 overs.

04:27 pm

100 up for Team India in the 19th over. This is the 16th century stand in the ODIs between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

04:20 pm

Shikhar Dhawan brings up his fifty off 53 deliveries. This is his 28th half-century in the ODIs.

04:18 pm

India reach 90/0 after 17 overs against Australia. Openers have batted with caution and showed a lot of maturity in this inning.

04:16 pm

SIX!! The first maximum of the Indian innings comes from the bat of Rohit Sharma as he plays his trademark pull shot off Coulter-Nile.

04:08 pm

India reach 75/0 after 15 overs. Both Dhawan and Rohit are looking in fine touch.

04:00 pm

India are 62/0, 13 Overs. Another 50-run partnership between Rohit Sharma (25*) & Shikhar Dhawan (34*) for the first wicket.

03:56 pm

Milestone Alert! 2000 runs for Rohit Sharma against Australia.

03:55 pm

Mykhel

Four! Shikhar Dhawan cuts Adam Zampa and gets a boundary towards third man. With that shot comes 50 for India. Excellent start this.

03:49 pm

With an aim to break the opening partnership, Aaron Finch introduces spinner Glenn Maxwell into the attack soon after 10 overs completed.

03:47 pm

Tight over from Coulter-Nile. India - 41/0 after 10 overs. It has been a cautious yet a positive start from India as they haven't lost any wickets in the first 10 overs.

03:44 pm

Dhawan was hit on the thumb during 9th over and the physio had to rush into the middle.

03:42 pm

Pat Cummins bowls the tight line after Coulter-Nile went for runs in the previous over. India - 39/0 after 9 overs.

03:36 pm

4,wd,4,4,! A hat-trick of boundaries from Dhawan against Coulter Nile and the crowd at The Oval gets electrified.

03:33 pm

Four! Shikhar Dhawan gets a boundary off Coulter-Nile straight down the ground after playing back-to-back dot balls.

03:32 pm

First bowling change for Australia, Nathan Coulter-Nile is brought into the attack in the 8th over as Australia captain Aaron Finch eyes a wicket early on in the first powerplay.

03:26 pm

Tight over from Starc as he concedes just 3 from it. India are 21/0 after 6 overs.

03:22 pm

Four! First boundary of the Indian innings came from Shikhar Dhawan's bat as he sweetly times the ball towards the cover region. India - 18/0 after 5 overs.

03:17 pm

A riveting contest early on!

03:10 pm

Big toss to win, reckons Michael Vaughan.

03:07 pm

Dropped! Brilliant effort from Nathan Coulter-Nile at square-leg. He almost had Rohit Sharma caught as the batsman flicked it towards the led side.

03:04 pm

India are 2/0 after 1st over bowled by Cummins. Dhawan will be on strike in the second over when Starc starts from the other end.

03:03 pm

Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with a double as he taps the ball towards the cover region.

02:59 pm

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are into the middle to open India's innings. Pat Cummins to open the bowling for Australia.

02:35 pm

Toss: India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat first. India are playing with an unchanged XI on a used pitch at The Oval.

02:27 pm

Michael Slater with the pitch report: It's a typical Oval wicket with a covering of thick grass and it will do a bit later in the day. Kohli or Finch might select to bat first as it looks a good pitch to bat on. 280+ score on the cards.

02:26 pm

The Oval pitch has always favoured the teams chasing, so toss is going to be crucial in this game.

02:25 pm

Australian supporters are gathering at The Oval.

02:18 pm

Can Team India set the record straight against the Aussies in the WC?

02:17 pm

Fans queuing up for the mega contest between India and Australia.

02:14 pm

Have a look at the 22-yard-strip for today's game.

02:13 pm

Team India all set for the big game.

02:13 pm

Legends arrive at The Oval for the big match.

02:12 pm

Glenn Maxwell getting ready for the big match.

Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
