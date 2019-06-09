ICC World Cup 2019: India Vs Australia, As it happened: Dhawan powers India to win

London, June 9: India beat Australia comfortably by 36 runs in the ICC World Cup 2019 on Sunday (June 9). Shikhar Dhawan was the pillar with a fluent hundred while bowlers were on the money and defended 352 with ease.

Virat Kohli-led Indian Cricket Team will face in-form Australia at the Oval on Sunday (June 9) in their second ICC World Cup 2019 here at The Oval. Both the teams are fresh from wins in their previous game.

While India fought hard to beat South Africa, defending champions Australia saw off a few nervy moments before emerging victors against the West Indies. Australia are comfortably ahead in the head-to-head to record against India in the quadrennial event.

Both the teams are studded with some of the best limited-overs cricketer in the current generation and that makes this clash even more exciting.

If Australia have in-form David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in their ranks, India, on the other hand, would be boasting on the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Japrit Bumrah.

