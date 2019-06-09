ICC World Cup 2019: India Vs Australia, As it happened: Dhawan powers India to win

London, June 9: India beat Australia comfortably by 36 runs in the ICC World Cup 2019 on Sunday (June 9). Shikhar Dhawan was the pillar with a fluent hundred while bowlers were on the money and defended 352 with ease.
Virat Kohli-led Indian Cricket Team will face in-form Australia at the Oval on Sunday (June 9) in their second ICC World Cup 2019 here at The Oval. Both the teams are fresh from wins in their previous game.
While India fought hard to beat South Africa, defending champions Australia saw off a few nervy moments before emerging victors against the West Indies. Australia are comfortably ahead in the head-to-head to record against India in the quadrennial event.
Both the teams are studded with some of the best limited-overs cricketer in the current generation and that makes this clash even more exciting.
If Australia have in-form David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in their ranks, India, on the other hand, would be boasting on the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Japrit Bumrah.
MyKhel brings to you the live updates of the match between Australia and India.
All over. India beat Australia by 36 runs and move to 3rd in the points table.
50 for Alex Carey in 25 overs. Good knock but came that late
This is a very interesting piece.
History at the Oval. The top 5 of both teams have all reached 25 - the first time this has happened in ODIs, in 4155 matches. https://t.co/bhXhdSRiiS #CWC19— Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) June 9, 2019
Coulter Nile holes out to Kohli off Bumrah and Aussies are 283/7 and the final 5 overs begin.
Alex Carey is trying his hand here. But can he sustain this?
Australia have lost three wickets for 6 runs and that has really made their task improbable.
Another wicket and this time a real big one. Glenn Maxwell. Jadeja take a smart catch off Chahal and he is out for 28 off 14 balls. Aussies hopes might just have ended.
Another strike by Bhuvi in the same over. Marcus Stoinis was stuck in the crease and failed to negate a ball that skidded in. Out for a duck. Aus are 238/5
Once again good captaincy by Kohli. Brought back Bhuvi despite being expensive in the last spell and he got rid of Smith. Out for 69 and Aussies are 238/4
Maxwell is bringing some much needed muscle here 21 off 9 balls and extracted 15 runs in Bhuvi's last over.
Khawaja gave too much room for and Bumrah found the woodwork. Out for 42 and Aussies are 202/3
Australia reach 200 in 36 overs.
Khwaja taking some risks here to get a move on. But a wee bit late, we think here
50 for Steve Smith off 63 balls. Very good innings but still a long way to go
Nadal beat Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to lift his 12th French Open and 18th Grand Slam title. Great champion!
Do some data crunching there
Chahal’s delivery to dismiss Warner was the slowest ball he bowled to him today & significantly slower than his average. It was his first ball to Warner from the Pavilion End - by tossing it up slower he tempted the big shot but this time Warner was hitting into the wind. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/CXRAUc9pqd— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 9, 2019
Meanwhile, across the English channel Rafa Nadal is a few points away from his 12th French Open. Keep an eye there too!
KL Rahul has been sensational in the field today. First he combined with Chahal to save a total of 4 runs on two occasions and then saved another four of his own.
The Zing bails row. Here's what Mike Selvey has to say, a former England pacer and now a veteran journalist
Two things re bails controversy. 1. They can't change during this tournament. 2. Making the grooves shallower, the obvious solution, means that the bails sit higher, so the stumps have to be shorted to conform— mike selvey (@selvecricket) June 9, 2019
Check that!
Big big wicket for India.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 9, 2019
That man Yuzvendra Chahal removes David Warner for 56. A big ask for Australia now.#TeamIndia #CWC19 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/SQI3W6gzlA
Just as a partnership was building, Chahal came and get rid of Warner. He hit against the wind and perishes to Bhuvneshwar at deep mid-wicket. Out for 56 and Aussies are 134/2
Australia have not lost too many wickets but they are a bit too slow for comfort in the Aussie dug out.
Steve Smith and Warner extracts 15 runs off that over by Kedar Jadhav. Much needed
50 for Davy Warner. It might have been one of the slowest ODI 50 for him. But dressing room applaudes and he acknowledges.
Bumrah back. Kohli looking for wickets. 100 up for Aussies in 20.1 overs.
Chahal has come into attack now. Can he do what he did against South Africa?
The required run rate which was 7+ at the beginning has now tipped over 8 now.
Cant see any army emblem on Dhoni's gloves.
Warner nearly chopped Kuldeep on to his stumps. He is struggling big time here. Not the Warner we saw in IPL 2019 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
That's how Finch got out.
Little conflicted at present. Left arm leggy against @CricketAus.— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 9, 2019
Sorry Kuldeep, hope you get a lot of wickets in this world cup, but not today you little legend. But good luck. #AUSvIND #cricket
Bit of hesitation by Finch while running the second and he is out by a good couple of yards. He has been batting well and Aussies are 61/1
BTW. Dhawan is not on field because of a finger injury. Hope nothing serious there.
First hint of spin -- Kuldeep Yadav. Mind it, the Aussies are good players of wrist spin. Off-spin generally leaves them in a tangles.
First six of Aussies innings -- Finch pulls away Pandya and he followed it up with a four. Some much needed muscle.
9 overs gone and 29 runs made by the Aussies. They need some power here.
John Etherige, a veteran journalist from England and works for the The Sun. He has this on the bail row
I asked question at pre-World Cup press conference about zing bails and whether they are using same ones as for IPL. Yes, was the reply, there's no problem.— John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) June 9, 2019
Well, there is a problem. Getting ridiculous now. At least four times already they have not dislodged after stumps hit hard
More worries for Sri Lanka, if they did not have already enough
News coming in from Bristol that Nuwan Pradeep, the Sri Lankan fast bowler, dislocated his finger at the nets. He will miss Tuesday's game against Bangladesh.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 9, 2019
Lahiru Thirimanne too had some discomfort in his knee. #CWC19 | #LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/J0BVoGBN2E
Zalt-attack there
33 batsmen out bowled in this World Cup so far. 5 times the bails have neglected to fall off. That is an 87% success rate. Disappointing if you're a bail, I imagine. You want to be up in the high 99s.— Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) June 9, 2019
A rather sedate start by Aussies. Cautious against both Bhuvi and Bumrah.
"I suppose with the new -- the light-up stumps, the bails seem to be a lot heavier, so it does take a bit of a force." -- That was Australia captain Aaron Finch about the new light up bails.
Warner fortune. He can try for jackpot tonight.
Wowee! Warner plays the ball down, it hits the stumps and the bails stay on! Incredible #CWC19 https://t.co/zd3qkrKujM— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 9, 2019
Oh what a luck for Warner. Bumrah's delivery crashed onto stumps but not even the bail moved. Luck for Davy.
The desi charge
Highest totals for India in ICC ODI World Cup:— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 9, 2019
413/5 v Bermuda, Port of Spain, 2007
373/6 v Sri Lanka, Taunton, 1999
370/4 v Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2011
352/5 v Australia, The Oval, 2019*
338 v England, Bangalore, 2011#INDvAUS
The chase begins. 353 is what Aussies need.
Shikhar Dhawan - I played it very smartly and calmly. I enjoy playing on this ground and my record in ICC tournaments is pretty good. I'm happy with the century. It's a great total and we are in a good position. I think it's a coincidence (I play well in ICC events). I feel we have enough runs on the board and we've got a good bowling side. I think they'll trouble their batsmen.
Four! KL Rahul finishes it with a boundary in the mid-wicket area and India post 352/5 in 50 overs. Brilliant combined batting effort from Virat Kohli and his boys in this game. Rohit and Shikhar have them a solid start and the rest of the batsmen capitalised upon the good start. However, India still look 25-30 runs short.
The highest successful chase in World Cup is 329/7 by Ireland vs England in 2011.— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 9, 2019
The highest by Australia in World Cup is 289/4 vs New Zealand in 1996.
The highest by Australia in all ODIs is 359/6 the last time they batted second against India!
#INDvAUS #AUSvIND #CWC19
Wicket! Virat Kohli (82 off 77) too falls in this over as he failed to connect it well. Cummins takes a simple catch in the deep and Stoinis gets another wicket in this over. India - 348/5 in 49.5 overs.
Wicket! MS Dhoni (27) is caught and bowled by Stoinis. That was a sensational reflex catch and he ends Dhoni's cameo to an end in the final over. India - 338/4 in 49.1 overs.
6,4,2! MS Dhoni hits Mitchell Starc for 12 runs on the first 3 deliveries. That six hit by Dhoni was just wow
9 runs came from that Stoinis over. #TeamIndia 325/3 in 48 overs. #ViratKohli - 80* #MSDhoni - 14*
This is the highest total by any team against Australia in World Cups.
15 runs came from that Starc over as #TeamIndia reach 316/3 in 47 overs. 18 balls to go in this inning. Dhoni-Kohli into the middle in the death overs.
Four! MS Dhoni gets off the mark with a boundary.
Wicket! Hardik Pandya (48 off 27 balls) misses out on a well deserved fifty as he's caught by Aaron Finch at mid-off. Cummins gets a consolation wicket. India - 301/3 in 45.5 overs.
300 up for India in the 46th over.
12 runs came from Mitchell Starc's over. Team India reach 293/2 in 45 overs. 5 more overs remaining in this innings.
This is now India's highest total vs Australia in the World Cup, beating 289/6 at Delhi in 1987.— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 9, 2019
The highest by any side vs Australia in the World Cup is 312 by Sri Lanka at Sydney in 2015.#INDvAUS #AUSvIND #CWC19
14 runs came from that over bowled by Cummins and India reach 281/2 in 44 overs. Hardik Pandya is looking to accelerate the innings. India should be looking to post 320+
6,4! Pandya welcomes Pat Cummins in style and brings up a 57-run stand with Kohli off 38 deliveries.
SIX!! Hardik Pandya hits Zampa over mid-wicket for a maximum.
Four! Hardik Pandya powerfully hits the ball straight down the ground. Nathan Coulter-Nile moved away from the direction of the ball, just on time else he would have been badly hit. India - 257/2 in 42 overs.
Kohli has recorded his 50th 50 in ODI cricket and his 91st score of 50+, since his debut in August 2008.
50 - @imVkohli has recorded his 50th 50 in ODI cricket and his 91st score of 50+, since his debut in August 2008 no other player has more than 66 such scores (@KumarSanga2). Marvel. #CWC19 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/oKcKaMgDYR— OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 9, 2019
50th ODI half-century from Virat Kohli. The crowd at The Oval applauds the Indian Captain.
FIFTY!— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) June 9, 2019
King Kohli brings up his 50th ODI half-century in 55 balls.
India are 2-244 in the 41st over.
📺 Watch #INDvAUS LIVE on @KayoSports | https://t.co/BziRIRJHgL
📝 And join our blog: https://t.co/NjAfa6XnzO #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Xhj8w8vrab
India - 236/2 after 40 overs. With plenty of batting left, they need to explode in the final powerplay.
Four!! Hardik Pandya pulls Coulter-Nile and gets his first boundary of the innings.
Dropped! Hardik Pandya edges Coulter-Nile and Alex Carey fails to catch it. The all-rounder could have been dismissed for a duck.
DROPPED!— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) June 9, 2019
Oh dear, Alex Carey has put down a regulation chance off Nathan Coulter-Nile, gifting Hardik Pandya an extra life on his first ball.
📺 Watch #INDvAUS LIVE on @KayoSports | https://t.co/BziRIRJHgL
📝 And join our blog: https://t.co/NjAfa6XnzO #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/dfSWTa4gpP
Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan (117 off 108) skies Mitchell Starc over midwicket, gives Nathan Lyon (sub) a simple catch in the deep. Top innings from the opener comes to an end as he looked to hit a maximum. India - 220/2 after 37 overs.
Indian fans are having a gala time at The Oval.
India fans are a-'head' of the game! 💇♀️ #INDvAUS | #CWC19 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ry5TKcsp10— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 9, 2019
India reach 206/1 after 35 overs. Dhawan - 112* Kohli - 32* are present into the middle with a 79-run stand between them.
Statistical analysis of Dhawan's knock!
Shikhar Dhawan’s 17th ODI hundred was defined by his high number of rotating shots. He kept busily ticking the strike over and never got bogged down. He capitalised against very short balls & when Australia offered him width. He scored quickly against both pace & spin. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/LRouUwHjcd— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 9, 2019
3 Centuries in 5 innings! Shikhar Dhawan's love affair in ODIs at the Oval continues: 102*, 125, 78, 21, 100* (today).
CENTURY!!! Gabbar is Back! Shikhar Dhawan completes his 17th ODI century with a single. He took just 95 deliveries to get to the landmark. There's something with Dhawan and ICC tournaments.
CENTURY!— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) June 9, 2019
Shikhar Dhawan has brought up his 17th ODI century in just 95 balls.
📺 Watch #INDvAUS LIVE on @KayoSports | https://t.co/BziRIRJHgL
📝 And join our blog: https://t.co/NjAfa6XnzO #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/g5SZVbaFsk
India reach 178/1 after 31 overs against Australia. Dhawan - 97* Kohli - 20*. Fifty-run partnership between these two.
Fifty-run partnership comes up between Dhawan and Kohli.— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) June 9, 2019
India are 1-178 after 31 overs.
📺 Watch #INDvAUS LIVE on @KayoSports | https://t.co/BziRIRJHgL
📝 And join our blog: https://t.co/NjAfa6XnzO #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/G2z0EJXLUv
Four! First boundary comes from Virat Kohli's bat as he attempted a square drive off Pat Cummins. 150 comes for India as well with that boundary in the in 27th over.
11 runs came from that over bowled by Zampa. Shikhar hit the spinner for two boundaries in that over. Team India 147/1 after 26 overs. Finch as brought Cummins into the attack to get the wickets of Kohli and Dhawan.
A slight comeback from the Australians in the last 5 overs as they've conceded just 25 runs and got the big wicket of Rohit Sharma #TeamIndia - 136/1 after 25 overs.
Wicket! Nathan Coulter-Nile draws the first blood for his team as he gets rid of dangerous Rohit Sharma for 57. Good catch from Carey behind the stumps. Rohit is disappointed with his dismissal as he was looking set. India - 127/1 in 22.3 overs.
WICKET!— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) June 9, 2019
Coulter-Nile gets the breakthrough for Australia, finding Sharma's outside edge.
King Kohli comes to the crease with India 1-127.
📺 Watch #INDvAUS LIVE on @KayoSports | https://t.co/BziRIRJHgL
📝 And join our blog: https://t.co/NjAfa6XnzO #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/CFYZkpgCAu
India reach 121/0 after 21 overs. This has been a bright start for the Men In Blue.
50! A boundary from Rohit Sharma's bat and he gets to his 8th ODI fifty against Australia. He's continued his good form after getting an unbeaten ton in the previous match. Captain Virat Kohli applauds his deputy for that half-century.
4,4! Shikhar Dhawan is looking to accelerate as he hits Stoinis for back-to-back boundaries. India reach 111/0 after 20 overs.
100 up for Team India in the 19th over. This is the 16th century stand in the ODIs between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.
16th century stand for the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Now only one opening pair - Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar - has put on more 100-stands in the ODIs (21).#INDvAUS #AUSvIND #CWC19— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 9, 2019
Shikhar Dhawan brings up his fifty off 53 deliveries. This is his 28th half-century in the ODIs.
India reach 90/0 after 17 overs against Australia. Openers have batted with caution and showed a lot of maturity in this inning.
SIX!! The first maximum of the Indian innings comes from the bat of Rohit Sharma as he plays his trademark pull shot off Coulter-Nile.
First ball after drinks, Rohit Sharma has smashed NCN over the square leg boundary for a maximum.— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) June 9, 2019
India are 0-89 in the 17th over.
📺 Watch #INDvAUS LIVE on @KayoSports | https://t.co/BziRIRJHgL
📝 And join our blog: https://t.co/NjAfa6XnzO #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Plog3DVxM9
India reach 75/0 after 15 overs. Both Dhawan and Rohit are looking in fine touch.
India are 62/0, 13 Overs. Another 50-run partnership between Rohit Sharma (25*) & Shikhar Dhawan (34*) for the first wicket.
Milestone Alert! 2000 runs for Rohit Sharma against Australia.
2,000 runs for Rohit Sharma against Australia in the ODIs in just 37 innings.— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 9, 2019
He is the quickest to score 2,000 runs against a particular team, taking the record from Sachin Tendulkar, who needed 40 innings to reach the landmark - also against Australia!#INDvAUS #AUSvIND #CWC19
Four! Shikhar Dhawan cuts Adam Zampa and gets a boundary towards third man. With that shot comes 50 for India. Excellent start this.
Rohit - Shikhar pair is now the most successful opening pair against Australia in the ODIs, going past West Indies pair of Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes' tally of 1152 runs - in seven fewer innings!#INDvAUS #AUSvIND #CWC19— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 9, 2019
With an aim to break the opening partnership, Aaron Finch introduces spinner Glenn Maxwell into the attack soon after 10 overs completed.
Rohit Sharma in ODIs when he survives first 10 overs:— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 9, 2019
Inngs 37*
100s 16
50s 16
* since April 2015#INDvAUS #CWC19 #TeamIndia
Tight over from Coulter-Nile. India - 41/0 after 10 overs. It has been a cautious yet a positive start from India as they haven't lost any wickets in the first 10 overs.
Dhawan was hit on the thumb during 9th over and the physio had to rush into the middle.
Shikhar Dhawan has called for the physio again after being hit on the thumb by a Pat Cummins bumper.— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) June 9, 2019
India are 0-39 in the tenth over.
📺 Watch #INDvAUS LIVE on @KayoSports | https://t.co/BziRIRJHgL
📝 And join our blog: https://t.co/NjAfa6XnzO #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/7TqxQwXtA3
Pat Cummins bowls the tight line after Coulter-Nile went for runs in the previous over. India - 39/0 after 9 overs.
4,wd,4,4,! A hat-trick of boundaries from Dhawan against Coulter Nile and the crowd at The Oval gets electrified.
Nathan Coulter-Nile last ten balls bowled:— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 9, 2019
FOUR
FOUR
FOUR
FOUR
0
0
FOUR
wide
FOUR
FOUR
1#INDvAUS #CWC19 #TeamIndia
Four! Shikhar Dhawan gets a boundary off Coulter-Nile straight down the ground after playing back-to-back dot balls.
First bowling change for Australia, Nathan Coulter-Nile is brought into the attack in the 8th over as Australia captain Aaron Finch eyes a wicket early on in the first powerplay.
Tight over from Starc as he concedes just 3 from it. India are 21/0 after 6 overs.
Four! First boundary of the Indian innings came from Shikhar Dhawan's bat as he sweetly times the ball towards the cover region. India - 18/0 after 5 overs.
A riveting contest early on!
Big part of this match. Starc and Cummins vs Rohit and Shikhar.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 9, 2019
Big toss to win, reckons Michael Vaughan.
This is perfect pitch for an Indian style team ... Dry ... No real pace ... Will spin more as the game goes on ... Huge toss to have Won me thinks ... #CWC19— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 9, 2019
Dropped! Brilliant effort from Nathan Coulter-Nile at square-leg. He almost had Rohit Sharma caught as the batsman flicked it towards the led side.
Emirates says Fly Better. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/p9MGGxm7OB— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 9, 2019
India are 2/0 after 1st over bowled by Cummins. Dhawan will be on strike in the second over when Starc starts from the other end.
Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with a double as he taps the ball towards the cover region.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are into the middle to open India's innings. Pat Cummins to open the bowling for Australia.
Toss: India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat first. India are playing with an unchanged XI on a used pitch at The Oval.
Michael Slater with the pitch report: It's a typical Oval wicket with a covering of thick grass and it will do a bit later in the day. Kohli or Finch might select to bat first as it looks a good pitch to bat on. 280+ score on the cards.
The Oval pitch has always favoured the teams chasing, so toss is going to be crucial in this game.
Since the start of the 2017 Champions Trophy there have been eight completed ODIs at the Oval. The chasing team have won 5/8 with the three scores defended being: 311, 330 and 338. In this period 321 and 356 have been successfully chased down. Runs flow at The Oval. #CWC19— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 9, 2019
Australian supporters are gathering at The Oval.
Great atmosphere building at The Oval! Coin toss just a few minutes away... #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/d6yvawANfl— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 9, 2019
Can Team India set the record straight against the Aussies in the WC?
India have only been successful three out of 11 times in WC against Australia and also have never posted over 300 against Australia in World Cups. May be it's time to set that record straight #INDvAUS— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) June 9, 2019
Fans queuing up for the mega contest between India and Australia.
#CCWorldCup2019 #INDvAUS— Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) June 9, 2019
Good morning from Kennington Oval. Toss in 20 minutes. Teams doing their pre-match routine. Not an electric atmosphere yet, but many fans still queuing in. pic.twitter.com/Xvh7kqFf1w
Have a look at the 22-yard-strip for today's game.
What does the pitch look like to you? Win the toss and ?#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/qVFF7sIn9E— BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2019
Team India all set for the big game.
All set for this one #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/YheujuWGhP— BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2019
Legends arrive at The Oval for the big match.
Some cricketing legends at The Oval this morning!#INDvAUS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Lbx2CE5vNX— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 9, 2019
Glenn Maxwell getting ready for the big match.
Ready? 😀 #CmonAussie #CWC19 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/WcUD1yRA6o— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 9, 2019
