ICC World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka: Preview, where to watch, timing, key players

1. India

Heading into the semis, where they could face either of England or New Zealand - two very strong sides - India would like to get another win under their belt. They might also utilise the opportunity to test some different combinations. Ravindra Jadeja and Mayank Agarwal are the only two members, who haven't played a game yet, and might get a look-in.

2. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's batting has been an area of concern. While they've made marked improvement after their tournament opener against New Zealand, where they were bundled out for 135, the top-order still seems frail. That is exactly what India's well-rounded bowling attack will look to exploit.

3. Key player - India - Rishabh Pant

Pant, also aged 21, who was called up to the squad mid-way after injury to Shikhar Dhawan, has been occupying the vital No.4 spot in the last two outings. He has made scores of 32 and 48, but will be on the lookout for a bigger innings. His ability to switch gears and hit big really adds an edge to an already dynamic Indian batting line-up.

4. Key Player - Sri Lanka - Avishka Fernando

The 21-year-old has made a mark in just three World Cup matches so far, including a match-winning century against West Indies in the previous game. His effortless strokeplay might prove essential to counter India's brilliant bowling attack.

5. Where to watch

The match will be aired live on Star Sports NetWorks from 3 pm and will streamed on HotStar. You can also follow the live updates on MyKhel.