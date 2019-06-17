Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Jason Roy ruled out but England handed Morgan boost

By
Jason Roy will be absent for Englands next two matches
Jason Roy will be absent for England's next two matches

London, June 17: Jason Roy will miss England's next two Cricket World Cup matches after an MRI scan confirmed the opening batsman has sustained a hamstring tear.

Roy pulled up while fielding during England's eight-wicket win over West Indies last week and must now sit out Tuesday's fixture against Afghanistan at Old Trafford and Friday's Headingley clash with Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the England and Wales cricket board said Roy "will be reassessed on an ongoing basis this week".

There is better news regarding captain Eoin Morgan, who similarly did not bat against the Windies after suffering a back spasm.

Morgan's condition has "settled down" and he will be monitored before a decision is made on his involvement in the Afghanistan match.

James Vince is poised to replace Roy in the England XI, with all-rounder Moeen Ali an alternative option at the top of the order.

The Surrey batsman bludgeoned a stunning 153 as England thrashed Bangladesh by 106 runs in Cardiff in their third outing of the competition, having opened his campaign with a half-century versus South Africa.

A best-case scenario for the hosts would see Roy return for next week's showdown with Australia at Lord's and he is likely to enjoy every chance to make a full recovery as any player replaced can only return to a World Cup squad in the event of one of their team-mates also pulling up injured.

With Alex Hales out of contention, Joe Denly would appear the most likely replacement for Roy if England are forced to go down that route.

Having won three of their four matches, England sit fourth in the points table.

Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 16:20 [IST]
