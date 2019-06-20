ICC World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah's toe-crushing yorker leaves Vijay Shankar in pain during practice session

Shankar was being hit on toe by a a yorker from pacer Jasprit Bumrah during a rain-hit training session on Wednesday (June 19).

A toe-crushing Bumrah yorker hit Shankar flush on his toes and he was apparently seen in pain. However, a team source informed PTI that there's nothing to worry as of now.

"Yes, Vijay was in pain but it has subsided by the evening. Hopefully, there's nothing scary," the source said.

Shankar is one of the designated No. four batsmen in this Indian line-up although he is being used as a floater.

Shankar is also a handy medium pacer who got a couple of important wickets against Pakistan. The Tamil Nadu cricketer entered the record books after getting a wicket on the very first delivery he bowled in the World Cup. He dismissed Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq leg before to claim his first WC scalp.

With Dhawan already ruled out of the tournament due to thumb fracture and Bhuvneshwar out for two games due to a hamstring strain, Shankar's injury will only increase tension for the team management.

As of now Bhuvneshwar will not be bowling for eight days and will only be in contention for the England game (June 30) in Birmingham.

The team management, just like in Dhawan's case, is confident that Bhuvneshwar will be available during the business end of the tournament.

While the team management and the BCCI dilli dallied in giving a proper picture with regards to Dhawan's injury, they are still maintaining that it is a left hamstring stiffness and not a tear for Bhuvneshwar.

In case of a hamstring tear, there will be very little chance of a comeback for Bhuvneshwar in the World Cup.

While Khaleel Ahmed, the stand-by pacer is with the team, in worst case scenario if Bhuvneshwar has to be replaced, the team management can fall back on veteran Ishant Sharma as he is also on the list.

(With inputs from PTI)