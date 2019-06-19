ICC World Cup 2019: Morgan's blitz 100 way down the list; check out fastest CWC hundreds

1. Kevin O'Brien (Ireland, 100 off 50 balls)

Ironically, Kevin O'Brien made that hundred against England at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, in the 2011 World Cup. The hundred came in a famous 3-wicket win for Ireland. O'Brien made 113 off 63 balls with 13 boundaries and six sixes before getting run out.

2. Glenn Maxwell (Australia, 100 off 51 balls)

Maxwell's brutal hundred that contained 10 fours and four sixes powered Australia to 376 for 9 in the ICC World Cup 2015 held on Australia and New Zealand. Kumar Sangakkara made a well-compiled hundred but Sri Lanka could only reach 312 all out in 46.2 overs. Australia emerged a 64-run winner.

3. AB de Villiers (South Africa, 100 off 52 balls)

De Villiers reached his hundred in 52 balls against the West Indies in the ICC World Cup 2015. But an even bigger explosion was around the corner as he hammered 62 runs in the next 14 balls as South Africa made 408. He hammered 17 fours and eight sixes. And Imran Tahir took five wickets as West Indies were bundled out for 151 as the Proteas registered a massive 257-run win.

4. Eoin Morgan (England, 100 off 57 balls)

The England captain blunted the Afghanistan attack in the ICC World Cup 2019 with a force hundred that came off 57 balls at the Old Trafford. The next 14 balls yielded 48 runs as Morgan rained 17 sixes -- the most in an innings in ODI cricket -- and four fours. England bowlers restricted Afghans to 247/8 to celebrate a 150-run win