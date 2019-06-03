ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul practice big shots in the nets ahead of opening game - Watch

Both the cricketers scored respective tons in the practice game and team would be hoping these two batsmen take the confidence to the showpiece event when they take on South Africa in the opening game at Southampton on June 5.

The Men In Blue are leaving no stones unturned to prepare themselves and remain in form during the World Cup. Dhoni and Rahul are sweating it out in the nets to keep themselves in sublime touch.

Dhoni looked in his elements all through the practice session as he batted in full flow as he worked on his defensive shots and also hit a few balls out of the park. The veteran batsman smashed a quickfire ton in the warm-up game in which India posted a big total.

Dhoni, who has been in sublime form in the ODIs in 2019, played some brilliant sixes in that knock to relieve the team management about his form. The Ranchi-cricketer has scored 327 runs in 9 ODIs this year and averages a staggering 81.75. He was also in phenomenal form in the IPL 2019 as he amassed 416 runs in 15 matches for his team Chennai Super Kings.

Watch how Dhoni practiced:

While Rahul looked to fine tune his sweep shots and even hit the balls straight down the ground. The Karnataka batsman scored a brilliant 108 in the warm-up game against Bangladesh and seems to have almost settled the debate for the No. 4 batsman for India in the multi-nation tournament.

Rahul has also been in good form in the limited-overs format. He was the second highest run-getter after David Warner in the IPL 2019 and looks to continue his form from there on.

Watch how Rahul practiced:

#TeamIndia batsman @klrahul11 sweating it out in the nets ahead of the first #CWC19 fixture at The Ageas Bowl. pic.twitter.com/0uOf1a1iVi — BCCI (@BCCI) June 3, 2019