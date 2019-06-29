Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Nervy Pakistan edge Afghanistan in Headingley thriller to boost last-four hopes

By Opta
imadwasim - Cropped

Headingley, June 29: Nervy Pakistan survived a huge scare to beat Afghanistan by three wickets in an enthralling Cricket World Cup contest and pile the pressure on their rivals for a semi-final spot.

ICC World Cup Special Page | Points Table

Shaheen Afridi's return of 4-47 was instrumental in helping restrict Afghanistan to 227-9 at Headingley, a total that looked below par on a day marred by clashes between spectators inside and outside the ground in Leeds.

ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan and Afghanistan fans clash at Headingley

1
43679

But a scratchy middle-order showing with the bat from Pakistan, coupled with a fine bowling effort from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan, had the 1992 champions reeling at 156-6.

Imad Wasim (49 not out) provided the steadying influence Pakistan needed as they edged over the line with two balls to spare, meaning winless Afghanistan fell narrowly short of a famous victory just as they did a week ago against India.

Pakistan move up to fourth and raise the tension on hosts and pre-tournament favourites England ahead of their Sunday (June 29) showdown with India, while Bangladesh now face an uphill task to make the last four.

Pakistan won by 3 wickets
Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 22:40 [IST]
