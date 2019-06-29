ICC World Cup 2019: Nervy Pakistan edge Afghanistan in Headingley thriller to boost last-four hopes

ICC World Cup Special Page | Points Table

Shaheen Afridi's return of 4-47 was instrumental in helping restrict Afghanistan to 227-9 at Headingley, a total that looked below par on a day marred by clashes between spectators inside and outside the ground in Leeds.

ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan and Afghanistan fans clash at Headingley

1

43679

But a scratchy middle-order showing with the bat from Pakistan, coupled with a fine bowling effort from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan, had the 1992 champions reeling at 156-6.

Imad Wasim (49 not out) provided the steadying influence Pakistan needed as they edged over the line with two balls to spare, meaning winless Afghanistan fell narrowly short of a famous victory just as they did a week ago against India.

Pakistan move up to fourth and raise the tension on hosts and pre-tournament favourites England ahead of their Sunday (June 29) showdown with India, while Bangladesh now face an uphill task to make the last four.

Pakistan after eight games at the 1992 World Cup: Four wins, three losses and one no result.



Pakistan after eight games at #CWC19: Four wins, three losses and one no result.



👀 #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/MVytG53tCn — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 29, 2019