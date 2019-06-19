ICC World Cup 2019: Pant cleared to join India squad at World Cup after Dhawan blow

Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of ICC World Cup 2019; Pant to replace him

Opener Dhawan suffered a painful injury to his left hand in the match against Australia at The Oval on June 9, when he made a century.

Tests showed he broke a bone and must stay in plaster under mid-July.

Team manager Sunil Subramaniam said Dhawan suffered "a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand", and middle-order batsman Pant was swiftly named to take his place in the squad.

The International Cricket Council announced in a statement later on Wednesday that Pant had been approved as a replacement, after its event technical committee assessed India's request.

BREAKING: Rishabh Pant is confirmed as India's replacement for Shikhar Dhawan in their #CWC19 squad.



Left-hander Pant is already in England and could come into contention to be involved against Afghanistan in Southampton on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has only played five ODI matches, and has a top score of 36, however he has impressed at Test level with two centuries in his first nine matches.