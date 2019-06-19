ICC World Cup 2019: Pant cleared to join India squad at World Cup after Dhawan blow

London, June 19: India have received the go-ahead to call Rishabh Pant into their Cricket World Cup squad after ruling Shikhar Dhawan out of the remainder of the tournament.
Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of ICC World Cup 2019; Pant to replace him
Opener Dhawan suffered a painful injury to his left hand in the match against Australia at The Oval on June 9, when he made a century.
Tests showed he broke a bone and must stay in plaster under mid-July.
Team manager Sunil Subramaniam said Dhawan suffered "a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand", and middle-order batsman Pant was swiftly named to take his place in the squad.
The International Cricket Council announced in a statement later on Wednesday that Pant had been approved as a replacement, after its event technical committee assessed India's request.
BREAKING: Rishabh Pant is confirmed as India's replacement for Shikhar Dhawan in their #CWC19 squad.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 19, 2019
Left-hander Pant is already in England and could come into contention to be involved against Afghanistan in Southampton on Saturday.
The 21-year-old has only played five ODI matches, and has a top score of 36, however he has impressed at Test level with two centuries in his first nine matches.
