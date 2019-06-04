ICC World Cup 2019: Team India likely to sport orange jerseys against England

However, the Men In Blue might have to let go of their trademark blue uniform during at least one match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England.

As per an IANS report, the Team India are likely to sport orange coloured outfits during the world cup.

An ICC release was quoted as saying, "For televised ICC events all participtaing teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has perference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match."

This new ICC rule implies that other teams who sport say blue jerseys will have to change their colours, especially during matches involving England, who are also sporting blue uniforms. India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are all having blue uniforms.

India will be facing hosts England on June 30 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The rule has been made to help the fans and the audiences differentiate between the players of the two teams. South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have already revealed their different-coloured jerseys.